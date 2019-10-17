Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“Pawsitivity” is the Key During National Retirement Security Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of ICMA-RC’s continued support of National Retirement Security Week (NRSW), which will take place October 20-26, the company will once again offer creative educational resources to help public sector employees plan for retirement. NRSW is a national effort championed by the National Association of Government Defined Contribution Administrators (NAGDCA) to drive awareness of the need for Americans to diligently tend to their retirement savings.

This year's campaign theme features a number of furry friends to help remind us of some of the “Pawsitive” steps participants can take to increase their savings for the future. During NRSW, ICMA-RC encourages public employees to take positive measures, such as enrolling into their employer-sponsored plan, increasing their contributions, or taking some time to review their portfolio, to ensure they are on track for a secure retirement.

"National Retirement Security Week gives ICMA-RC an opportunity to provide our participants with fun and creative ways to think about retirement," said Alex Hannah, Managing Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. "Planning for retirement can be such a daunting topic and we want to do everything possible to ensure our participants have the resources they need to help them reach retirement success."

Another key feature of ICMA-RC’s NRSW program is a series of informative videos from ICMA-RC executives, financial planning professionals, and Retirement Plan Specialists, that provide additional information about each of the "Pawsitive" actions recommended.

ICMA-RC encourages plan sponsors and participants to visit www.retirementweek.org to view all their NRSW tips, videos and other resources to help plan for a successful retirement.

About ICMA-RC
Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2019) focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org  or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
apritchet@icmarc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Form Prospectus
PU
01:29pTHALES : adjusts its 2019 organic sales growth target - Press release - 17 October 2019
PU
01:29pCLOSE BROTHERS : Share Purchase
PU
01:29pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:28pYamaha Extreme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch
GL
01:26pUK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
RE
01:26pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Why Your Next Louis Vuitton Bag May Hail From Texas
DJ
01:25pCHART INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:25pOXFIRST : Globalisation Requires Changes in Enforcement of Standard Essential Patents
BU
01:24pMEREDITH : Announces Licensing Agreement With Lifetime Brands To Launch A Line Of Kitchen Products Under Allrecipes Brand
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM's Sales Slide Persists After Its Deal for Red Hat -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group