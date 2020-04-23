“Perfect Storm” of Financial Stressors an Existential Threat to California Newspapers, Finds New Economic Analysis

COVID-19, AB 5 Mandate Are Crippling Blows to Local Journalism; News Publishers Ask Governor, Legislature for Financial Assistance, Extension of AB 5 Exemption

The financial state of California community newspapers will rapidly decline over the next two years, resulting in dramatic cutbacks and potential closures of newspapers across the state, according to a new analysis released today by FTI Consulting, Inc, a global business advisory firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005889/en/

Total newspaper revenue will fall 12 percent between now and 2021. AB5 related expense will jump an unsustainable 85 percent. The ‘perfect storm’ will result in closures throughout the State, especially among smaller and ethnic publications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report, commissioned by the California News Publishers Association (CNPA), warns that a “perfect storm” of factors, including a decline in advertising related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of an onerous employment law, will further de-stabilize an industry already grappling with a financial crisis. Over the past 15 years, more than one in five papers in the United States has closed, and new Pew Research Center data shows the number of journalists working for newspapers has been cut in half since 2008.

“Local journalism and community newspapers have never faced a challenge of this magnitude,” said Ken Harding, senior managing director and global leader of Publishing + Digital Media, FTI, and the report’s principal analyst. “Without major changes on the horizon, we will see fewer local journalists, more stress on an already stressed industry, and more newspaper layoffs and closures.”

According to the FTI report, An Analysis of the Financial Crisis Facing California Local, Daily Newspapers, California newspapers face two immediate, devastating threats:

COVID-19 Impact: The analysis projects that by Q4 2021, newspapers will experience print and digital advertising revenue declines of 25 percent on top of an already declining advertising base under “best case” modeling. A more realistic model shows a drop to 45 percent from pre-COVID ad revenue.

According to data from the News Media Alliance and Pew Research Center, newspaper advertising revenue has dropped at least 50 percent since its peak in 2005. These additional COVID-related losses are unsustainable for the industry.

AB 5 Impact: Newspapers also face an average increase of up to 85 percent in distribution costs if the California legislature does not extend its exemption from Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez), which took effect January 1, 2020. AB 5 codified the California Supreme Court’s Dynamex decision and established a three-pronged test before employers can classify workers as independent contractors. However, in recognition that reclassifying newspaper carriers as employees would have caused irreparable harm to carriers, newspapers, and the communities they serve, the Legislature enacted AB 170 which granted newspapers an exemption through the end of 2020.

Delivery is the highest single functional cost at local newspapers. If the exemption is not extended, these increases will “cause additional cost reductions that would include fewer staff in other core functions of the newspaper including the newsroom,” according to the FTI analysis.

The analysis concludes that, “A significant increase in expenses to them via the impacts of COVID-19, and the additional burdens of AB 5 will further hasten the decline of local daily newspapers.”

The crisis with California newspapers mirrors the national crisis facing the news industry. In the last month, six California newspapers have ceased publication, and at least four additional community newspapers and one ethnic newspaper report they plan to close their doors beginning in May. Many local newspapers are laying off or furloughing staff.

In April, the CNPA sent an urgent plea to Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leadership, asking for assistance to save the daily and weekly newspapers, ethnic and community publications and online news outlets. The Association’s proposal would:

Provide priority funding to California news organizations that have incurred losses during the pandemic;

Prioritize local news outlets for the placement of state agency public outreach advertisements;

Grant an exemption to the law (AB 5) to allow newspaper carriers to be classified as independent contractors, not employees; and

Incentivize subscribers and advertisers to continue their financial support of the news industry through tax deductions, while exempting California news outlets from paying sales tax until the economy recovers from the crisis.

The CNPA is advocating for adoption of the Save Local Journalism Act of 2020 through legislation or the state budget process.

In an official reaction to the FTI analysis (attached), CNPA interim executive director Chuck Champion warned that, “Communities without local news media outlets lose touch with government, business, education, and neighbors. They operate without journalists working to keep them informed, uncover truth, expose corruption, and share common goals and experiences. They lose a focal point for conversation and decision making. And they are left without local sources on the big stories.

“At a time of great public consternation and concern, an informed public is the asset that ensures an orderly response and a resolve to endure. Local news media outlets have never been more prescient or more worthy of aid for such common good,” Champion concluded.

CNPA comments on FTI findings

Attributable to Chuck Champion, interim executive director, CNPA

Many newspapers in California are in make-it or break-it mode. Precipitous drops in advertising revenue since the onset of COVID-19 – as high as 70 percent at some papers – could force dozens, perhaps hundreds, of community and ethnic publications out of business by this summer. The demise of these local news sources means lost jobs and livelihoods. It may also portend an even greater tragedy: the loss of local democracy.

A closer look reveals the depth of the financial stress that newspapers may have to endure post-pandemic. Even in the most optimistic recovery model, print and digital advertising levels will be 25 percent lower through 2021. Aggressive cost cutting and a rise in subscription revenue only offset half the shortfall.

Without relief, it is a potentially devastating blow for an industry already struggling to generate profits against high fixed costs. In addition, the businesses face the specter of an average increase of 85 percent in distribution costs if the California legislature does not extend its AB5 exemption, forcing papers to abandon their contract delivery model in 2021.

The collision of forces – a perfect storm of lost revenue and rising costs – calls into question the very future of the news industry. Newspapers cannot cut costs deep enough or fast enough to keep up with declines in revenue. In most cases, moving to fewer publishing days or going all digital won’t change the financial picture, as the loss of print advertising and print subscriber revenues is higher than the expense reductions that might be realized from these moves.

All this has resulted in a new reality for Californians looking to be informed by sources they trust and media that arrives in a timely and fulsome way. There will be economic consequences, of course. Reporters, designers, carriers, salespeople, production and printing personnel and others will lose their jobs.

Timeliness and frequency will also suffer. Dailies may trim schedules to publish fewer days or Sunday only. Weeklies may disappear and so could African-American, Latino, Asian and other ethnic and niche papers. Some counties in the State may become “news deserts” with no paper of record.

The latter may be the most devastating consequence of all. Communities without local news media outlets lose touch with government, business, education, and neighbors. They operate without journalists working to keep them informed, uncover truth, expose corruption and share common goals and experiences. They lose a focal point for conversation and decision making. And they are left without local sources on the big stories.

COVID-19 is a case in point. Readers are relying on local newspapers – the media that has more local reporters than any other in the community – to learn what to do, when to do it, and how their city or town is being impacted. The irony is that this reliance is rising at a time when newspaper revenue is declining and survival for many is at issue.

The revenue and expense data presented in this report are intended to make the case for relief for an industry that is as vital to our communal health as hospitals are to our physical health. Many newspaper businesses in California will not be able to serve the needs of their subscribers unless they get near term financial help to overcome their near-term losses.

They also need legislative help. If the industry cannot get its AB5 exemption extended, newspaper closures could accelerate in 2021 and beyond. Distribution is the highest newspaper related cost, nearly one-fifth of total expense and 40 percent higher than editorial. A substantial increase in distribution or delivery expenses would decimate much of the industry.

At a time of great public consternation and concern, an informed public is the asset that ensures an orderly response and a resolve to endure. Local news media outlets have never been more prescient or more worthy of aid for such common good.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005889/en/