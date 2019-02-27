Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“QING CHUN YOU NI" Heralds a New Age of Chinese Boybands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 01:08am EST

Undergoing four months of training behind closed doors, stringent selection criteria, and guided by a group of mentors led by Lay Zhang, who last year performed at the Grammy Awards, the contestants of iQIYI’s new show“QING CHUN YOU NI” represent the passion with which younger generations of Chinese chase their dreams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006324/en/

"QING CHUN YOU NI" Heralds a New Age of Chinese Boybands (Photo: Business Wire)

"QING CHUN YOU NI" Heralds a New Age of Chinese Boybands (Photo: Business Wire)

Serving as a platform to discover the next big music group in the Chinese entertainment industry and with the contest itself providing as a gripping spectacle for viewers, “QING CHUN YOU NI” is looking to shake up the industry in both the long and short term.

The show mixes elements of classic pop with traditional Chinese themes, in a bid to reinvent the boyband model in China. And according to viewer feedback, it seems the producers could be onto a hit:

“I was skeptical at first, but after seeing the performers on stage, it’s clear the show’s producers are really trying to create a world-class boy band, the quality is so high.”

“I fell in love with the show as soon as I saw the trailer. I used to say that China could never produce a decent boy band - how wrong I was!”

“QING CHUN YOU NI” is built on the principle that success is earned, as shown in its slogan “The harder you work, the brighter you shine”. And with the contestants practicing day and night under the watchful gaze of the “QING CHUN YOU NI” judges, the world might just be in for a surprise when the next smash hit boyband comes out of China.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23aVOCUS : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG
PU
01:23aCISCO : What does 5G look like for Industrial IoT?
PU
01:23aRIO TINTO : announces record returns to shareholders of $13.5 billion including final dividend of $3.1 billion and special dividend of $4.0 billion
PU
01:20aCME Electronic Futures Trading Resumes After Halt Blamed on 'Technical Issues' -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:18aNEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS : Fundamentals strong as Neuren advances neuroscience pipeline
PU
01:18a#MWC19 : Nokia and Dawiyat Integrated collaborate on multiple initiatives to develop Industry 4.0 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia
PU
01:18aNEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report and statutory accounts
PU
01:18aNISSAN MOTOR : Kicks Surf is the ultimate ally for a surfer's lifestyle
PU
01:17aMARIMEKKO OYJ : Terms and conditions of marimekko corporation's share issue directed to personnel
AQ
01:17aESPERITE N.V. : (ESP) with The Cell Factory has confirmed a long-term effect of extracellular vesicle drug candidate CF-MEV-132 for the treatment of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on ..
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Shed 30,000 Workers Last Year -- Update
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Committee sets time for Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin controv..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.