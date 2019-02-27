Undergoing four months of training behind closed doors, stringent selection criteria, and guided by a group of mentors led by Lay Zhang, who last year performed at the Grammy Awards, the contestants of iQIYI’s new show“QING CHUN YOU NI” represent the passion with which younger generations of Chinese chase their dreams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006324/en/

"QING CHUN YOU NI" Heralds a New Age of Chinese Boybands (Photo: Business Wire)

Serving as a platform to discover the next big music group in the Chinese entertainment industry and with the contest itself providing as a gripping spectacle for viewers, “QING CHUN YOU NI” is looking to shake up the industry in both the long and short term.

The show mixes elements of classic pop with traditional Chinese themes, in a bid to reinvent the boyband model in China. And according to viewer feedback, it seems the producers could be onto a hit:

“I was skeptical at first, but after seeing the performers on stage, it’s clear the show’s producers are really trying to create a world-class boy band, the quality is so high.”

“I fell in love with the show as soon as I saw the trailer. I used to say that China could never produce a decent boy band - how wrong I was!”

“QING CHUN YOU NI” is built on the principle that success is earned, as shown in its slogan “The harder you work, the brighter you shine”. And with the contestants practicing day and night under the watchful gaze of the “QING CHUN YOU NI” judges, the world might just be in for a surprise when the next smash hit boyband comes out of China.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006324/en/