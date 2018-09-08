Log in
"ROMAINE" Calm: Fall Fruits & Veggies are Just Around The Corner!

0
09/08/2018

Autumn is just around the corner and that means fresh APPLES, PUMPKINS, and all things PUMPKIN SPICE! Autumn brings beautiful colors to whole mountain sides and transitions Instagram feeds from summer beach vacation pictures to family orchard visits and pumpkin picking. So where can you purchase all your fall favorites? Of course, Farmers Market In Hershey located on the lawn of Cocoa Beanery.

Farmers Market In Hershey is open Thursdays 2:30-6:30 p.m. until October 25, 2018 so there is plenty of time to grab all your fall favorites from this month's features farmers including K. Schlegel Fruit Farm, Mariflora Farm & Homestead and Thom's Bread

Betsy and Karl Schlegel are fifth generation farmers of K. SchlegelFruit Farm. They have 35 acres of land filled with 30 different varieties of apples and 18 varieties of peaches, strawberries, apricots, plums, grapes, pears and so much more! They worked with scientists at Penn State University to minimize the use of pesticides on their farm and developed Integrated Pest Management (IPM) methods to grow all their fruit. This method of pesticide use is safe and ecologically sustainable.

Other products offered by K. Schlegel Fruit Farm are fresh apple butter and apple sauce made from their orchard's fresh apples. Plus, jams and jellies, apple cider and apple cider vinegar. You can find their products at the main farm location in Dalmatia, PA, Boalsburg Farmers Market in State College, Lewisburg Farmers Market, Gratz Farmers Market, Harrisburg Farmers Market, and right here at Farmers Market In Hershey!

Disclaimer

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 12:16:05 UTC
