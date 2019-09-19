Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“S BLOCK Dubai 2.0 Summit” Focus Preview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

“S BLOCK Dubai 2.0 Summit” is scheduled to be launched at the Dubai Festival Arena this coming 20 September. The Summit with its core discussion focusing on blockchain technology is expected to attract 3,500 participants. This summit signifies the complete upgrade of S BLOCK global consensus and ecosystem.

Interstellar Wallet Entering Era 2.0

Based on the core concepts of blockchain, cryptocurrencies trading, investment and saving technology started to be widely acknowledged by the public. S BLOCK is taking this opportunity to rapidly deliver global consensus. 3 months after its introduction to the market, the Interstellar wallet is now ready for the second major upgrade, marching towards era 2.0.

S BLOCK is ready to welcome the decentralized self-governance community, making multiple core functions available online, including the six major tracks - HD cross-chain wallet, stock trading, Plan Flash, S Pay system, MasterNodes and wormhole chat.

Converging the global cryptocurrencies investment experts, coagulating the global community consensus, concentrating the mainstream value media to witness the release of S BLOCK all new strategic plan.

Interstellar Wallet 2.0 Core Functions Online

1. HD Cross-chain Wallet

Functions of the HD cross-chain wallet is as below:

-Creating a decentralized wallet, setting PIN code, backup mnemonic

-Importing wallet through mnemonic

-Display assets details and transaction records

-Display information on various cryptocurrencies volume, total assets conversion

-Assets can be configured (* sign) to hide from interface

2. Increased types of tokens including trading tokens

With this, we are able to combine the users/ token users/ ROI of all mainstream stock exchange with the large community, coagulating all the volumes.

3. SBO can be Swap into BTC, ETH, USDT (ERC20)

4. Increase Interstellar Quantitative Report

- Display Interstellar quantitative credit conversion, quantitative income, quantitative record statistics and other information, SROBOT quantitative log information.

5. MasterNodes Node Construction

Completely developed the MasterNodes mine technology that will be launched soon, rewards level is expected to exceed Interstellar quantitative.

6. Lightning Project: DPU leasing completed

DPU will become the platform for users to share and exchange information

7. S PAY - S Card Application Channel

At this summit, we will be announcing the S PAY – S Card application channel. Summit participants can apply for the S PAY – S Card and receive the card on the spot. S Pos, S ATM will be launched this October.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22pAIRASIA BERHAD : Big sale 慶祝承載6億乘客
PU
11:17pFUSIONEX : and IMU Introduce Big Data Analytics to Accelerate Medical Education and Research
BU
11:15pReebonz to Announce First Half 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on September 23, 2019
GL
11:15pSECUDE's SAP Data Security Solution, HALOCORE, Launched in SAP App Center
GL
11:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Tokyo stocks rise in morning amid speculation over BOJ easing
AQ
11:07pBILLING SERVICES : Interim Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
PU
11:03p“S BLOCK Dubai 2.0 Summit” Focus Preview
BU
11:01pThe Number of NIPPON Tablet Terminals Exceeded 80,000 Units!
BU
10:57pFLEXIBLE INTERNATIONAL : FSI Confirms Annual Dividend and Payment Date
PU
10:47pHITACHI : Chaskey Message Authentication Technology Developed for IoT Systems Supporting Key Infrastructure Adopted by ISO/IEC for Lightweight Cryptography
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Thomas Cook hit with extra funding demand, threatening rescue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group