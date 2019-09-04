Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“SOPHIAWORLD”, A NEW SHORT FILM STARRING EVAN RACHEL WOOD AND SOPHIA THE ROBOT PREMIERES ON SEPT. 4TH ON FUTURISM.COM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

BROOKLYN, NYC, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BROOKLYN, NYC – (September 4, 2019) – Futurism (www.futurism.com), the Brooklyn-based online content and news provider, announces today that they will premiere their original short film “SophiaWorld”, starring Evan Rachel Wood and Sophia the Robot, for free on Futurism.com on September 4th, 2019. The film is rumored to be a comedy spoof of the popular HBO series Westworld, with IMDB providing the summary “Television's most famous Robot, actress Evan Rachel Wood, and indisputably the world's most famous real-life humanoid, Sophia the Robot, have a chance encounter in a swanky NY hotel bar. But this coincidental meeting is far more than it seems.”

Directed by Geoff Clark, and written by Geoff Clark and Luke Kingma, the short film may be the first-ever scripted film to star a “real-life humanoid robot,” Sophia the Robot, created by Hanson Robotics Limited (www.hansonrobotics.com).  Could this be the start of a trend where robots begin taking the jobs of actors? Not likely in the short term. But for now, it sounds incredibly fun! 

“It was an amazing and unique experience directing a film starring a real-life robot because it felt like the first glimpse into an uncanny future, much like we see in Westworld,” states Geoff Clark, Director of “SophiaWorld.” “Plus, having someone as talented, and willing to have fun like Evan was a dream. And she nailed it.”

Check out the trailers, film and posters below:

For more information at SophiaWorld, visit www.futurism.com.  

About Hanson Robotics Limited

Hanson Robotics empowers socially intelligent AI and robots that enrich the quality of our lives. Our innovative AI and robot platform solutions integrate art, science, and engineering to deliver exceptional human-machine experience, to bring AI and robots into our lives as engaging characters, useful agents, and trusted companions for research, education, medical and healthcare, sales and service, and entertainment applications. Our goal is to empower intelligent and engaging AI and robots to live and work collaboratively with people, and over time cultivate meaningful relationships with humans whose lives they touch, to achieve ever-greater good for all. For more information please visit www.hansonrobotics.com.

About Futurism Studios

Futurism Studios is the content production and distribution studio founded by the Brooklyn-based online content and news provider, Futurism, that covers the breakthrough technologies and scientific discoveries that will shape humanity’s future. Previous projects include Tribeca Film Festival film “I AM HUMAN”, a sci-fi documentary about the future of man and machine through the lens of entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, the documentary film “Trust Machine: the Story of Blockchain”, Directed by Alex Winter and narrated by Rosario Dawson, and the upcoming scripted science fiction film “2067”, starring Kody Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten. 

Media Contact

Kate Amery 

Global Communications Manager 

kate.amery@hansonrobotics.com 

Attachments 

Kate Amery
Hanson Robotics
kate.amery@hansonrobotics.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pNETFLIX : Kevin James to headline NASCAR sitcom for Netflix
AQ
05:42pHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
05:42pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
PU
05:42pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : ​ Shareholders Elect Wendy Becker as New Chairperson at AGM
PU
05:39pJudge Approves Settlement Allowing CVS-Aetna Merger
DJ
05:39pIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborating With Verily to Help Atrial Fibrillation Patients
DJ
05:38pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:38pBANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Filed a Form 8-K
BU
05:37pEFFORT TO DISQUALIFY LAWYER PART OF U.S. CAMPAIGN AGAINST HUAWEI : counsel
RE
05:37pTENARIS : takes leading role at Rio Pipeline 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group