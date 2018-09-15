“The Meg” Devours More Than $500 Million at the Global Box Office

Chomp on this! Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures’ sci-fi action
thriller “The Meg” swam past $500 million at the worldwide box office,
and still counting. The announcement was made today by Ron Sanders,
Warner Bros.’ President of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home
Entertainment.
In making the announcement, Sanders said, “‘The Meg’ is a pure popcorn
film that is a perfect way to cap off the summer. Audiences were looking
for a fun time at the movies and ‘The Meg’ delivered with a great
balance of action and humor. We want to congratulate director Jon
Turteltaub, his entire international ensemble cast, all of the
filmmakers, and our colleagues at Gravity Pictures on this tremendous
success, which—like the title character—was bigger than everyone’s
expectations.”
Jason Statham (“Spy,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “The Expendables”
films) and award-winning Chinese actress Li Bingbing (“Transformers: Age
of Extinction,” “Forbidden Kingdom,” “The Message”) star in “The Meg,”
directed by Jon Turteltaub (the “National Treasure” movies).
A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation
program—has been attacked by a massive creature and now lies disabled at
the bottom of the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean…with its crew
trapped inside. With time running out, former deep-sea rescue diver
Jonas Taylor is drawn out of self-imposed exile by a visionary Chinese
oceanographer, Dr. Zhang, against the wishes of his daughter, Suyin, who
thinks she can rescue the crew on her own. But it will take their
combined efforts to save the crew, and the ocean itself, from this
seemingly unstoppable threat—a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as
the Megalodon. Thought to be extinct, the Meg turns out to be very much
alive…and on the hunt. Five years before, Jonas had encountered this
same terrifying creature, but no one had believed him. Now, teamed with
Suyin, Jonas must confront his fears and risk his own life to return to
the ocean depths…bringing him face to face once more with the apex
predator of all time.
The main cast also includes Rainn Wilson (“The Office”), Ruby Rose
(“John Wick: Chapter 2,” “Orange is the New Black”), Winston Chao
(“Skiptrace,” “Kabali”), Page Kennedy (“Rush Hour”), Jessica McNamee
(“Battle of the Sexes,” “Sirens”), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The BFG,”
upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Robert Taylor
(“Kong: Skull Island,” “Longmire”), Sophia Cai (“Somewhere Only We
Know”), Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Heroes”) and Cliff Curtis (“The Dark
Horse,” “Fear the Walking Dead”).
Turteltaub directed “The Meg” from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris and
Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber, based on the best-selling novel MEG
by Steve Alten. Lorenzo di Bonaventura (the “Transformers” films), Belle
Avery (“Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead”) and Colin Wilson (“Suicide
Squad,” “Avatar”) produced the film, with Gerald R. Molen, Wei Jang,
Randy Greenberg, Catherine Xujun Ying, Chantal Nong and Barrie M.
Osborne executive producing.
Turteltaub’s behind-the-scenes team included Oscar-nominated director of
photography Tom Stern (“Sully,” “American Sniper,” “The Hunger Games”),
Oscar-winning production designer Grant Major (“The Lord of the Rings”
Trilogy, “King Kong”), editors Steven Kemper (“The Last Stand,”
“Mission: Impossible II”) and Kelly Matsumoto (“Star Trek: Beyond,”
“Fast and Furious 6”), and costume designer Amanda Neale (“Truth,”
“Pete’s Dragon”). The music is by Harry Gregson-Williams (“The Martian,”
the “Equalizer” films, the “Shrek” franchise).
Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures present a di
Bonaventura/Apelles Entertainment Inc./Maeday Productions, Inc./Flagship
Entertainment Group Production, a Film by Jon Turteltaub, “The Meg.”
Released in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX, the film is being
distributed in China by Gravity Pictures, and throughout the rest of the
world by Warner Bros. Pictures. “The Meg” has been rated PG-13. www.TheMeg.movie
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005018/en/