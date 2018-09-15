“The Meg” Devours More Than $500 Million at the Global Box Office

Chomp on this! Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures’ sci-fi action thriller “The Meg” swam past $500 million at the worldwide box office, and still counting. The announcement was made today by Ron Sanders, Warner Bros.’ President of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment.

In making the announcement, Sanders said, “‘The Meg’ is a pure popcorn film that is a perfect way to cap off the summer. Audiences were looking for a fun time at the movies and ‘The Meg’ delivered with a great balance of action and humor. We want to congratulate director Jon Turteltaub, his entire international ensemble cast, all of the filmmakers, and our colleagues at Gravity Pictures on this tremendous success, which—like the title character—was bigger than everyone’s expectations.”

Jason Statham (“Spy,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “The Expendables” films) and award-winning Chinese actress Li Bingbing (“Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “Forbidden Kingdom,” “The Message”) star in “The Meg,” directed by Jon Turteltaub (the “National Treasure” movies).

A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, former deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor is drawn out of self-imposed exile by a visionary Chinese oceanographer, Dr. Zhang, against the wishes of his daughter, Suyin, who thinks she can rescue the crew on her own. But it will take their combined efforts to save the crew, and the ocean itself, from this seemingly unstoppable threat—a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. Thought to be extinct, the Meg turns out to be very much alive…and on the hunt. Five years before, Jonas had encountered this same terrifying creature, but no one had believed him. Now, teamed with Suyin, Jonas must confront his fears and risk his own life to return to the ocean depths…bringing him face to face once more with the apex predator of all time.

The main cast also includes Rainn Wilson (“The Office”), Ruby Rose (“John Wick: Chapter 2,” “Orange is the New Black”), Winston Chao (“Skiptrace,” “Kabali”), Page Kennedy (“Rush Hour”), Jessica McNamee (“Battle of the Sexes,” “Sirens”), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The BFG,” upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Robert Taylor (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Longmire”), Sophia Cai (“Somewhere Only We Know”), Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Heroes”) and Cliff Curtis (“The Dark Horse,” “Fear the Walking Dead”).

Turteltaub directed “The Meg” from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber, based on the best-selling novel MEG by Steve Alten. Lorenzo di Bonaventura (the “Transformers” films), Belle Avery (“Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead”) and Colin Wilson (“Suicide Squad,” “Avatar”) produced the film, with Gerald R. Molen, Wei Jang, Randy Greenberg, Catherine Xujun Ying, Chantal Nong and Barrie M. Osborne executive producing.

Turteltaub’s behind-the-scenes team included Oscar-nominated director of photography Tom Stern (“Sully,” “American Sniper,” “The Hunger Games”), Oscar-winning production designer Grant Major (“The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, “King Kong”), editors Steven Kemper (“The Last Stand,” “Mission: Impossible II”) and Kelly Matsumoto (“Star Trek: Beyond,” “Fast and Furious 6”), and costume designer Amanda Neale (“Truth,” “Pete’s Dragon”). The music is by Harry Gregson-Williams (“The Martian,” the “Equalizer” films, the “Shrek” franchise).

Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures present a di Bonaventura/Apelles Entertainment Inc./Maeday Productions, Inc./Flagship Entertainment Group Production, a Film by Jon Turteltaub, “The Meg.” Released in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX, the film is being distributed in China by Gravity Pictures, and throughout the rest of the world by Warner Bros. Pictures. “The Meg” has been rated PG-13. www.TheMeg.movie

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005018/en/