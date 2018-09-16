“The Nun” Amasses $200 Million Worldwide

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “The Nun” crossed $200 million at the global box office today, in only its second weekend in release. The latest hit in the studio’s hugely successful “Conjuring” universe, “The Nun” has pushed the already highest-grossing horror franchise to more than $1.4 billion…and counting.

(L-R) BONNIE AARONS as The Nun and DEMIAN BICHIR as Father Burke in New Line Cinema's horror film "THE NUN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. (Photo Credit: COS AELENEI)

Tom Molter, Head of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, stated, “‘The Nun’ continues to scare up audiences around the world, and records are being broken in every region—particularly in Latin America and Mexico, where the popularity of star Demian Bichir has drawn fans to the cinema in big numbers. We applaud the whole cast, as well as all of the filmmakers behind ‘The Nun,’ on this tremendous success.”

Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, said, “This is another great milestone for New Line Cinema’s horror-verse, which continues to set new standards for the genre. We congratulate them and everyone involved in creating another terrifying time at the movies, including director Corin Hardy, producers James Wan and Peter Safran, and the cast, led by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga.”

From director Corin Hardy (“The Hallow”) comes “The Nun,” exploring another dark corner of “The Conjuring” universe. The terrifying film delves into the shocking origin of the demonic Nun Valak, who first made her evil presence known in “The Conjuring 2.” The film is produced by James Wan (“The Conjuring” films, upcoming “Aquaman”) and Peter Safran (“The Conjuring” franchise).

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a nun, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

“The Nun” stars Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga (TV’s “American Horror Story”) as Sister Irene, and Jonas Bloquet (“Elle”) as local villager Frenchie. The cast also includes Charlotte Hope (TV’s “Game of Thrones”) as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu (“Toni Erdmann”) as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons, reprising her role from “The Conjuring 2” as the title character.

Hardy directed “The Nun” from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (“IT,” the “Annabelle” films), story by James Wan & Dauberman. Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Todd Williams served as executive producers.

Joining Hardy behind the scenes are director of photography Maxime Alexandre (“The Voices,” “Annabelle: Creation”), production designer Jennifer Spence (“Annabelle: Creation,” “Lights Out,” the “Insidious” films), editors Michel Aller (“Lights Out,” “Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension”) and Ken Blackwell (“Ouija,” “Friday the 13th”), and costume designer Sharon Gilham (TV’s “Black Mirror”). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (“Nocturnal Animals”).

New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production, “The Nun.” The film is being distributed in theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film has been rated R for terror, violence, and disturbing/bloody images.

