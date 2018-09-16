“The Nun” Amasses $200 Million Worldwide

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “The Nun” crossed $200 million at the
global box office today, in only its second weekend in release. The
latest hit in the studio’s hugely successful “Conjuring” universe, “The
Nun” has pushed the already highest-grossing horror franchise to more
than $1.4 billion…and counting.
(L-R) BONNIE AARONS as The Nun and DEMIAN BICHIR as Father Burke in New Line Cinema's horror film "THE NUN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. (Photo Credit: COS AELENEI)
Tom Molter, Head of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures,
stated, “‘The Nun’ continues to scare up audiences around the world, and
records are being broken in every region—particularly in Latin America
and Mexico, where the popularity of star Demian Bichir has drawn fans to
the cinema in big numbers. We applaud the whole cast, as well as all of
the filmmakers behind ‘The Nun,’ on this tremendous success.”
Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros.
Pictures, said, “This is another great milestone for New Line Cinema’s
horror-verse, which continues to set new standards for the genre. We
congratulate them and everyone involved in creating another terrifying
time at the movies, including director Corin Hardy, producers James Wan
and Peter Safran, and the cast, led by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga.”
From director Corin Hardy (“The Hallow”) comes “The Nun,” exploring
another dark corner of “The Conjuring” universe. The terrifying film
delves into the shocking origin of the demonic Nun Valak, who first made
her evil presence known in “The Conjuring 2.” The film is produced by
James Wan (“The Conjuring” films, upcoming “Aquaman”) and Peter Safran
(“The Conjuring” franchise).
When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a
priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final
vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the
order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and
their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a nun,
as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the
damned.
“The Nun” stars Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) as Father
Burke, Taissa Farmiga (TV’s “American Horror Story”) as Sister Irene,
and Jonas Bloquet (“Elle”) as local villager Frenchie. The cast also
includes Charlotte Hope (TV’s “Game of Thrones”) as the abbey’s Sister
Victoria, Ingrid Bisu (“Toni Erdmann”) as Sister Oana, and Bonnie
Aarons, reprising her role from “The Conjuring 2” as the title character.
Hardy directed “The Nun” from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (“IT,” the
“Annabelle” films), story by James Wan & Dauberman. Richard Brener,
Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Todd
Williams served as executive producers.
Joining Hardy behind the scenes are director of photography Maxime
Alexandre (“The Voices,” “Annabelle: Creation”), production designer
Jennifer Spence (“Annabelle: Creation,” “Lights Out,” the “Insidious”
films), editors Michel Aller (“Lights Out,” “Paranormal Activity: Ghost
Dimension”) and Ken Blackwell (“Ouija,” “Friday the 13th”), and costume
designer Sharon Gilham (TV’s “Black Mirror”). The music is by Abel
Korzeniowski (“Nocturnal Animals”).
New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production,
“The Nun.” The film is being distributed in theatres and IMAX by Warner
Bros. Pictures. The film has been rated R for terror, violence, and
disturbing/bloody images.
thenunmovie.com
