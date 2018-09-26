“The Nun” is a Holy Terror at the Box Office, Crossing $300 Million Worldwide

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “The Nun” crossed another milestone, surpassing $300 million at the global box office, it was announced today by Ron Sanders, Warner Bros.’ President of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment.

Through Tuesday, the film has taken in an estimated $102.4 million domestically. It has also been #1 at the international box office for three consecutive weekends, taking in an estimated $199.7 million, for a worldwide total of $302.1 million and counting.

It continues to generate strong returns in Latin America and Mexico as well as the U.S. Hispanic markets, where the popularity of star Demian Bichir is a major draw. In addition, “The Nun” just opened at the top of the box office in a number of markets, including France, Italy, Russia and Korea. It currently ranks as the highest-grossing horror film of all time in twelve markets, including Indonesia, Brazil, Romania and UAE; the biggest-grossing film in the “Conjuring” universe in more than 30 markets; and the highest-grossing Warner Bros. Pictures release for the year in 26 markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Romania, Poland and Sweden. The combined gross for the “Conjuring” universe—the top-grossing horror franchise in cinema history—now stands at more than $1.5 billion.

In making the announcement, Sanders said, “This success further demonstrates the extraordinary scope and appeal of James Wan’s “Conjuring” universe. We again want to congratulate director Corin Hardy and the cast, led by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, and all the talented people who worked on the film who love to scare audiences and do it so well.”

From director Corin Hardy (“The Hallow”) comes “The Nun,” exploring another dark corner of “The Conjuring” universe. The terrifying film delves into the shocking origin of the demonic Nun Valak, who first made her evil presence known in “The Conjuring 2.” The film is produced by James Wan (“The Conjuring” films, upcoming “Aquaman”) and Peter Safran (“The Conjuring” franchise).

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a nun, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

“The Nun” stars Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga (TV’s “American Horror Story”) as Sister Irene, and Jonas Bloquet (“Elle”) as local villager Frenchie. The cast also includes Charlotte Hope (TV’s “Game of Thrones”) as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu (“Toni Erdmann”) as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons, reprising her role from “The Conjuring 2” as the title character.

Hardy directed “The Nun” from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (“IT,” the “Annabelle” films), story by James Wan & Dauberman. Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Todd Williams served as executive producers.

Joining Hardy behind the scenes are director of photography Maxime Alexandre (“The Voices,” “Annabelle: Creation”), production designer Jennifer Spence (“Annabelle: Creation,” “Lights Out,” the “Insidious” films), editors Michel Aller (“Lights Out,” “Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension”) and Ken Blackwell (“Ouija,” “Friday the 13th”), and costume designer Sharon Gilham (TV’s “Black Mirror”). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (“Nocturnal Animals”).

New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production, “The Nun.” The film is being distributed in theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film has been rated R for terror, violence, and disturbing/bloody images.

thenunmovie.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005994/en/