“The Nun” is a Holy Terror at the Box Office, Crossing $300 Million Worldwide

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “The Nun” crossed another milestone,
surpassing $300 million at the global box office, it was announced today
by Ron Sanders, Warner Bros.’ President of Worldwide Theatrical
Distribution and Home Entertainment.
Through Tuesday, the film has taken in an estimated $102.4 million
domestically. It has also been #1 at the international box office for
three consecutive weekends, taking in an estimated $199.7 million, for a
worldwide total of $302.1 million and counting.
It continues to generate strong returns in Latin America and Mexico as
well as the U.S. Hispanic markets, where the popularity of star Demian
Bichir is a major draw. In addition, “The Nun” just opened at the top of
the box office in a number of markets, including France, Italy, Russia
and Korea. It currently ranks as the highest-grossing horror film of all
time in twelve markets, including Indonesia, Brazil, Romania and UAE;
the biggest-grossing film in the “Conjuring” universe in more than 30
markets; and the highest-grossing Warner Bros. Pictures release for the
year in 26 markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia,
Romania, Poland and Sweden. The combined gross for the “Conjuring”
universe—the top-grossing horror franchise in cinema history—now stands
at more than $1.5 billion.
In making the announcement, Sanders said, “This success further
demonstrates the extraordinary scope and appeal of James Wan’s
“Conjuring” universe. We again want to congratulate director Corin Hardy
and the cast, led by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, and all the
talented people who worked on the film who love to scare audiences and
do it so well.”
From director Corin Hardy (“The Hallow”) comes “The Nun,” exploring
another dark corner of “The Conjuring” universe. The terrifying film
delves into the shocking origin of the demonic Nun Valak, who first made
her evil presence known in “The Conjuring 2.” The film is produced by
James Wan (“The Conjuring” films, upcoming “Aquaman”) and Peter Safran
(“The Conjuring” franchise).
When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a
priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final
vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the
order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and
their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a nun,
as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the
damned.
“The Nun” stars Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) as Father
Burke, Taissa Farmiga (TV’s “American Horror Story”) as Sister Irene,
and Jonas Bloquet (“Elle”) as local villager Frenchie. The cast also
includes Charlotte Hope (TV’s “Game of Thrones”) as the abbey’s Sister
Victoria, Ingrid Bisu (“Toni Erdmann”) as Sister Oana, and Bonnie
Aarons, reprising her role from “The Conjuring 2” as the title character.
Hardy directed “The Nun” from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (“IT,” the
“Annabelle” films), story by James Wan & Dauberman. Richard Brener,
Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Todd
Williams served as executive producers.
Joining Hardy behind the scenes are director of photography Maxime
Alexandre (“The Voices,” “Annabelle: Creation”), production designer
Jennifer Spence (“Annabelle: Creation,” “Lights Out,” the “Insidious”
films), editors Michel Aller (“Lights Out,” “Paranormal Activity: Ghost
Dimension”) and Ken Blackwell (“Ouija,” “Friday the 13th”), and costume
designer Sharon Gilham (TV’s “Black Mirror”). The music is by Abel
Korzeniowski (“Nocturnal Animals”).
New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production,
“The Nun.” The film is being distributed in theatres and IMAX by Warner
Bros. Pictures. The film has been rated R for terror, violence, and
disturbing/bloody images.
thenunmovie.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005994/en/