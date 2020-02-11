“The Pitch with Amy Summers” Sets Tone for INICIVOX Smart Voice Learning

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as an experiment to disrupt the book publishing industry, has developed into a quick-start strategy for smart voice learning. Amy Summers , president of Pitch Publicity, has produced the first INICIVOX smart voice course, after producing 500 consecutive episodes of her Amazon Alexa flash briefing, “The Pitch with Amy Summers.” INICIVOX is a new concept for learning that provides short, concise teachings that can be digested daily or as needed to improve soft skills learning.



“My first step to disrupt the book publishing industry was to find the next platform to publish on that was more accessible and could rapidly reach a wider audience. I found it on emerging voice technology platforms utilizing the tools of microcasting, skills and flash briefings,” said Summers. “I decided to experiment on myself using the smart voice technology platform to bypass the publishing industry and produce a virtual book on practical pitching and communication skills. The experiment was a success.”

“The Pitch with Amy Summers” is the first published INICIVOX smart voice course. It’s based on her 20-year career experience in public relations with her publicity firm, Pitch Publicity . “The Pitch with Amy Summers” teaches how to use classic communications skills with today’s technology. The micro tutorials are designed to help others become more skilled and effective communicators in their professional and personal lives in order to better navigate careers and relationships. “The Pitch with Amy Summers” INICIVOX tutorials can be heard in all English-speaking countries around the world on multiple voice platforms.

“INICIVOX means to inspire, embark and launch through voice. Whether you are a thought leader or student, you’ll be able to produce and digest more expertise without traditional publishing hurdles, excessive costs or time constraints,” said Summers. “INICIVOX is a smart voice learning concept that will revolutionize education through real-time voice content creation with an engaged audience. Its purpose is to quick-start innovation and learning through voice platform experiences. My aspiration is that professionals will use INICIVOX as a smart voice learning strategy to engage others in inspiring and practical ways to ignite and improve soft skills learning.”

“The Pitch with Amy Summers” can be heard daily, free of charge, anywhere voice is heard including Amazon’s Alexa , Google Play and Google Home, Trebble FM , iTunes , Spotify and multiple other podcast platforms. For a more immersive study of “The Pitch with Amy Summers” INICIVOX tutorials visit https://pitchpublicitynyc.com/INICIVOX and subscribe to the full course .

