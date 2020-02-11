Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“The Pitch with Amy Summers” Sets Tone for INICIVOX Smart Voice Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:43pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as an experiment to disrupt the book publishing industry, has developed into a quick-start strategy for smart voice learning. Amy Summers, president of Pitch Publicity, has produced the first INICIVOX smart voice course, after producing 500 consecutive episodes of her Amazon Alexa flash briefing, “The Pitch with Amy Summers.” INICIVOX is a new concept for learning that provides short, concise teachings that can be digested daily or as needed to improve soft skills learning.

“My first step to disrupt the book publishing industry was to find the next platform to publish on that was more accessible and could rapidly reach a wider audience. I found it on emerging voice technology platforms utilizing the tools of microcasting, skills and flash briefings,” said Summers. “I decided to experiment on myself using the smart voice technology platform to bypass the publishing industry and produce a virtual book on practical pitching and communication skills. The experiment was a success.”

“The Pitch with Amy Summers” is the first published INICIVOX smart voice course. It’s based on her 20-year career experience in public relations with her publicity firm, Pitch Publicity. “The Pitch with Amy Summers” teaches how to use classic communications skills with today’s technology. The micro tutorials are designed to help others become more skilled and effective communicators in their professional and personal lives in order to better navigate careers and relationships. “The Pitch with Amy Summers” INICIVOX tutorials can be heard in all English-speaking countries around the world on multiple voice platforms.  

“INICIVOX means to inspire, embark and launch through voice. Whether you are a thought leader or student, you’ll be able to produce and digest more expertise without traditional publishing hurdles, excessive costs or time constraints,” said Summers. “INICIVOX is a smart voice learning concept that will revolutionize education through real-time voice content creation with an engaged audience. Its purpose is to quick-start innovation and learning through voice platform experiences. My aspiration is that professionals will use INICIVOX as a smart voice learning strategy to engage others in inspiring and practical ways to ignite and improve soft skills learning.”

“The Pitch with Amy Summers” can be heard daily, free of charge, anywhere voice is heard including Amazon’s Alexa, Google Play and Google Home, Trebble FM, iTunes, Spotify and multiple other podcast platforms. For a more immersive study of “The Pitch with Amy Summers” INICIVOX tutorials visit https://pitchpublicitynyc.com/INICIVOX and subscribe to the full course.

Media Contact:
Amy Summers
212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com
Pitch Publicity

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Taubman Centers, Inc.
PR
02:50pSAMSUNG GALAXY S20 FIRST LOOK : Crazy Cameras and 5G in Every Phone -- Update
DJ
02:50pWeissLaw LLP Reminds AYR, IBKC, and TLRA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
02:48pCOX ENTERPRISES : Sponsors Free Week at the Atlanta Botanical Garden to honor Anne Cox Chambers
PR
02:48pSOMEC S P A : From USA new orders worth 36 million US$ in the building segment
PU
02:48pIdaho cattle ranchers helping fight hunger
PU
02:47pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail warns of closures if blockades remain
AQ
02:46pGENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS : Awarded $883 Million Contract to Modernize U.S. Army Training Programs
PR
02:44pArctaris Impact Announces Arctaris Baltimore
BU
02:43pNATERA : Statement Regarding CareDx Suit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
3Oil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4GOLD : Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
5MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group