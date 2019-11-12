“The Power of Moments” Best-selling Author Dan Heath Joins Keynote Speaker Roster for Workhuman Live 2020

Conference dedicated to making work more human features powerhouse experts guiding breakthrough conversations on the most pressing workplace issues of the day

Workhuman Live 2020, a transformative conference designed to unlock the future of the human workplace, has added innovative business thought leader and New York Times best-selling author Dan Heath, an ardent advocate of creating “moments that matter,” as a keynote speaker. The conference, May 11-14, in San Antonio, Texas, was established by Workhuman®, a leading provider of human applications and the world’s fastest-growing integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform.

The annual Workhuman Live conference celebrates the power of humanity in the workplace to energize cultures, unlock human potential, and unite workforces around a shared purpose. With eight main content tracks, more than 70 breakout sessions, and more than 100 speakers, attendees will be immersed in conversations and ideas about the future of work, led by a village of experts, thought leaders, researchers, professors, executives, authors, and changemakers. Topics will go beyond HR and delve into provocative issues around the future of work, such as implementing human rights in the workplace, creating a culture of community, overcoming biases to improve diversity and equality in the workplace, and humanizing performance management through the power of recognition.

Heath, best known for his thoughtful business books and helping inspire moments that matter, will lead attendees on a quest to solve problems before they happen. His keynote will focus on the difference between upstream planning and downstream responses, and how leaders who shift their energy upstream can uncover, predict, and address the source of problems in their organizations and communities before they arise.

“Upstream planning can make all the difference in how we proactively prevent problems,” said Heath. “Instead of falling into a cycle of reaction and downstream responses, which tend to just move us from one crisis to another, my keynote at Workhuman Live 2020 will teach attendees the powerful levers, strategies, and tools they can use to start solving problems before they even happen.”

Heath is the co-author of four of the most-loved business books of the past decade: “Made to Stick,” “Switch,” “Decisive,” and “The Power of Moments,” all of which were New York Times best-sellers. His new book, “Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen,” will be released in Spring 2020. Together, with his brother Chip, the Heaths have sold more than 2 million books worldwide, which have been translated into 33 languages. Dan Heath is also a senior fellow at Duke University’s CASE center, which supports entrepreneurs who fight for social good. An entrepreneur himself, Heath founded Thinkwell, an innovative education company. In 2013, Heath was named to the Thinkers 50, a ranking of the world’s 50 most influential management thinkers, and to Fast Company magazine’s list of the Most Creative People in Business.

“Dan’s books take readers on an unforgettable journey, exploring how leaders can effect transformative change in their organizations and communities,” said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. “From making better decisions to creating moments that matter, Dan is one of the preeminent thinkers on how to bring more humanity into our life and work. We’re confident his keynote at Workhuman Live 2020 will jolt, elevate, and change attendees, just as his books have with his readers.”

Since the inaugural event in 2015, the Workhuman Live conference has grown more than six times in size and has featured a lineup of world-renowned speakers. Past presenters include former first lady Michelle Obama, actors George Clooney, Viola Davis, and Geena Davis, activists Amal Clooney and Tarana Burke, and award-winning authors Brené Brown, Simon Sinek, Adam Grant, and Shawn Achor. At Workhuman Live 2020, Heath will join the ranks of these past heavyweight speakers, along with previously announced keynote speaker Daniel Pink, a New York Times best-selling author and world-renowned business thinker.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® helps forward-thinking companies energize their cultures, unlock their employees’ passion and potential, and unite their workforce around a shared purpose. With the world’s fastest-growing social recognition and continuous performance management platform, our mission is to lead the movement to celebrate the power of humanity in the workplace through gratitude and peer-to-peer recognition. Workhuman® Cloud, a suite of human applications, uncovers provocative workplace data and human insights, delivering tangible results powered by our core belief – the more motivated and valued employees are, the more they can perform the best work of their lives. Workhuman (formerly known as Globoforce) was founded in 1999 and is co-headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

