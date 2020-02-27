“Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford” Radio Show Adds 300th Station to Its Broadcast Network

Mobile, AL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nationally syndicated home improvement radio show, “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” announces the addition of its 300th station affiliate. In addition to this milestone, the show is celebrating its tenth year on the air under the direction of host and national home improvement expert, Danny Lipford.

Scott Basilotta, Syndication Director for “Today’s Homeowner,” notes that the radio show is an attractive programming option for stations and has seen such growth because Lipford has a loyal and built-in audience. With his 22-season Emmy-nominated TV show, “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” airing in 91% of the U.S., homeowners in virtually every market are already familiar with his quality expertise and advice.

“Today’s Homeowner” radio dates back to 2009, when Lipford took over a small radio show called “Homefront.” He re-branded the program, officially launching “Today’s Homeowner” radio which began airing on 60 stations. Over the past decade, Lipford and his team have strategically grown the show’s footprint by 200%.

“I spend a lot of time listening to my audience and syndication partners and paying attention to industry trends,” said Lipford. “And it’s helped me develop the perfect recipe for successful home improvement radio. Our listeners get realistic, current home improvement information they can take and use in their homes right away. Our partner stations get an established, loyal audience and quality programming to sell to local sponsors. And the show continues to reach more and more homeowners every week. It’s a win for everyone!”

Each week on the 2-hour show, Lipford and his knowledgeable co-host, Joe Truini, entertain and engage listeners with their fun and easy approach to delivering fresh, practical and trusted advice for maintaining and improving homes. Lipford and Truini answer listener questions with ease with their combined 80+ years of home improvement expertise. Weekly featured segments include “Simple Solutions,” which offers clever tips and hacks to solve common problems in the home, and “Best New Products,” which shares the latest-and-greatest home improvement tools and gadgets.

In addition to the long-form radio show, Lipford produces an annual series of 250 vignettes titled, “Tips for Today’s Homeowner.” These 90-second features currently deliver seasonal tips and advice in a quick and easy-to-digest format. They air on 243 stations and are perfect for both music and talk formats.

The radio show and vignettes are part of Today’s Homeowner Media, the most diverse home improvement media brand in the industry. The company delivers expert home improvement advice through its top-rated, nationally syndicated television show, weekly podcast, destination website, web-series & blog, influencer media events, social and video production platforms.

About Today’s Homeowner Media

Today's Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” television show, now in its 22nd season, and its radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” radio show.

Additionally, the media brand hosts the top home enthusiast destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com, the weekly “Today’s Homeowner” Podcast, robust social media channels and the award-winning lifestyle blog and web series, “Checking In With Chelsea.” 3 Echoes Productions, the professional production arm of the brand, serves an impressive national clientele with expert video services.

Host and founder of the brand, Danny Lipford, is among the most sought-after home improvement experts in the country. The seasoned remodeling contractor and media personality served as the home improvement expert for CBS’s “The Early Show” and The Weather Channel for over a decade and has made more than 190 national television appearances on “FOX & Friends,” “Inside Edition,” “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” FOX Business Channel, “Rachael Ray” and more. He travels the country making appearances as a brand ambassador and spokesperson, and contributes expertise to hundreds of popular magazines and online media outlets each year.

