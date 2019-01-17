“Tortuga One” Takes Flight as Silver Airways Expands Already Extensive Florida Network With Nonstop Service Fort Lauderdale – Daytona Beach

Whether you’re visiting Daytona Beach to catch a Tortugas game, the
speed and excitement of the Daytona International Speedway, the Ponce
Inlet lighthouse and the beautiful sea turtles of New Smyrna Beach, or
traveling with Silver and its partners to South Florida, the Keys, the
family islands of the Bahamas, or beyond, Silver
Airways can take you there with safe, reliable and affordable
customer-friendly service.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005469/en/
Official Ribbon-Cutting for Silver Airways’ First Flight from DAB to FLL
Daytona Tortugas President Ryan Keur, Silver Airways Director Airport Operations Dawn Cilley, Silver Airways Manager Alliances & Strategic Relationships Katie Loughlin, Volusia County Councilman Ben Johnson, Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum, Silver Airways Area Station Manager Jessica Cevallos, Daytona Tortugas Mascot Sheldon, Volusia County Council Chairman Ed Kelly, Silver Airways Senior Vice President Ground Operations Kurt Brulisauer, Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman, Daytona International Airport Deputy Director Karen Feaster, Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post, Daytona Beach International Airport Director Rick Karl. (Photo: Business Wire)
Silver Airways today started new daily nonstop service between Fort
Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Daytona Beach
International Airport (DAB).
“We are extremely excited to launch this unique partnership with the
‘best of the best’ in Daytona and the surrounding communities along the
Atlantic Coast,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. “Our new partners
here share our love of Central Florida and her beauty and have a kindred
spirit of innovation, customer service and civic involvement. With the
combination of Florida’s most convenient airport, the heart and soul of
the Daytona Tortugas, and Silver Airways, North America’s premier
regional airline, the possibilities in Daytona are limitless. What an
amazing job by our 600 hardworking aviation professionals who will grow
to love Daytona and her charm. We thank the community for a gracious and
warm welcome and look forward to serving Volusians and visitors to
Central Florida for years to come.”
“DAB is excited to welcome Silver Airways to our community,” said
Daytona Beach International Airport Director Rick Karl. “Since the
initial announcement we have received tremendous feedback for the new
service to South Florida and beyond. We look forward to a very
successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Silver.”
“The passion and energy that ‘Tortuga One’ and Silver Airways are
bringing to our community is unmatched,” said Daytona Tortugas President
Ryan Keur. “We believe the sky is the limit when it comes to this
partnership and are thrilled to have gained a partner that shares many
of the same principles in regard to innovation, customer service and
community.”
“New service between Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach is the perfect
match, connecting two popular Florida destinations with a daily nonstop
flight,” said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation for Broward County’s
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.
To celebrate the new nonstop service connecting Daytona Beach and Fort
Lauderdale, Silver is offering fares from $43* available at silverairways.com
for a limited time for travel on or before January 31, 2019, for
ticketing before January 31, 2019, as well as $59* fares for travel on
or before May 22, 2019, for ticketing before January 31, 2019.
In addition, Silver offers convenient connections from Daytona Beach
beyond Fort Lauderdale to Key West and many popular Bahamian Family
Islands, including Marsh Harbor and Treasure Cay in the Abacos, Cat
Island, Eleuthera’s Governor’s Harbour and North Eleuthera, Freeport and
George Town in Great Exuma with every day low fares from $107*. Silver
also offers connections to a variety of destinations through its
codeshare and interline ticketing partners, including United, JetBlue,
American, Delta, Avianca, Azul Brazilian Airlines and more.
Earlier this week, Silver unveiled its first themed aircraft – “Tortuga
One” – as the official airline of the MiLB baseball team Daytona
Tortugas. During the reveal, Tortuga mascots Shelldon and Shelly joined
forces with Silver team members as they showed their strength while
pulling the Saab 340 from Silver’s Orlando maintenance hangar. The new
livery of the Saab 340 aircraft features colorful joint branding,
including a fierce tortuga at bat, the iconic Silver Airlines turbine
and the Atlantic Coast airport. View the six-week transformation of
“Tortuga One” carried out by more than 20 of Silver’s technical
operations team members at Silver’s
facebook page.
Also today, Daytona Tortugas Mascot Shelldon confirmed rumors
circulating earlier this week about his proposal to Shelly, saying:
“Yes, I’m happy to report that Shelly said yes! While we haven’t set a
date for our nuptials yet, we can’t wait for our island-hopping
‘shellabration’ honeymoon in Fort Lauderdale, Key West and the Bahamas!”
Silver Airways’ Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Daytona Beach (DAB) service
effective January 16, 2019;
DAB – FLL service effective
January 17, 2019:
|
|
|
Departure
|
|
Arrival
|
|
Flight #
|
|
Stops
|
|
Frequency
|
|
Fort Lauderdale – Daytona Beach
|
|
6:30 pm
|
|
8:00 pm
|
|
60
|
|
0
|
|
Daily except Sat
|
|
Fort Lauderdale – Daytona Beach
|
|
6:25 pm
|
|
7:55 pm
|
|
60
|
|
0
|
|
Sat
|
|
Daytona Beach – Fort Lauderdale
|
|
8:20 am
|
|
9:45 am
|
|
59
|
|
0
|
|
Daily except Sun
|
|
Daytona Beach – Fort Lauderdale
|
|
9:15 am
|
|
10:40 am
|
|
59
|
|
0
|
|
Sun
|
For complete details, reservations and to receive email updates on
Silver’s special offers, visit silverairways.com.
Silver Airways offers guests the ease and convenience of seamless
booking, ticketing and baggage handling with connections to dozens of
destinations that are available via the airline’s codeshare partnerships
with United, JetBlue, and Avianca, as well as interline ticketing
partnerships with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska, ANA, Bahamasair,
Hahn Air and Azul.
Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty programs
can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s
network.
About Silver Airways
Silver
Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida
and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and
also operates Essential Air Service between Boston and Bar Harbor,
Maine. Silver is also the official airline of the MiLB’s Daytona
Tortugas baseball team. In addition, Silver has acquired Seaborne
Airlines with flights in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the
Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue and
Avianca, and has interline agreements with American, Delta, Air Canada,
Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Bahamasair, Hahn Air and Azul.
Silver operates a fleet of highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft, and
starting this year, Silver is renewing and expanding its fleet with up
to 50 new eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North
American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering
best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and
spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags.
Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm
Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about the refined passenger
experience coming soon to Silver, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.
*All sale fares are valid on silverairways.com for one-way flights.
Tickets must be issued on/before January 31, 2019 at 11:59pm ET. Travel
must be on/before May 22, 2019, or January 31, 2019 for the $43 first
flights fare. Seats are limited, subject to availability, and may not be
available on all flights or operate all days of week. Tickets are
non-refundable and non-transferable. Sale fares are only valid on
silverairways.com and only for new tickets. Changes or cancellations can
be made for a $50 charge plus any difference in fare, if applicable.
Tickets purchased from Silver Airways reservation call center will cost
an additional non-refundable $25 per passenger, per itinerary. To avoid
this additional expense, please make your reservation at
silverairways.com. Fares, routes, charges, and schedules are subject to
change without notice. Silver Airways will accept checked baggage up to
50 pounds and 62 linear inches for a non-refundable charge, per
passenger, per bag. When purchased at the time of booking on
silverairways.com, bag charges are: flights within the United States,
$30 for first and $40 for second; internationally, $39 for first and $49
for second. Additional charges apply to purchases after booking,
additional pieces, or baggage exceeding size or weight limitations, and
other baggage restrictions may apply. For further service charges
details please visit silverairways.com.
