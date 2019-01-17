“Tortuga One” Takes Flight as Silver Airways Expands Already Extensive Florida Network With Nonstop Service Fort Lauderdale – Daytona Beach

Fares from $43* available at SilverAirways.com

Whether you’re visiting Daytona Beach to catch a Tortugas game, the speed and excitement of the Daytona International Speedway, the Ponce Inlet lighthouse and the beautiful sea turtles of New Smyrna Beach, or traveling with Silver and its partners to South Florida, the Keys, the family islands of the Bahamas, or beyond, Silver Airways can take you there with safe, reliable and affordable customer-friendly service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005469/en/

Official Ribbon-Cutting for Silver Airways’ First Flight from DAB to FLL Daytona Tortugas President Ryan Keur, Silver Airways Director Airport Operations Dawn Cilley, Silver Airways Manager Alliances & Strategic Relationships Katie Loughlin, Volusia County Councilman Ben Johnson, Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum, Silver Airways Area Station Manager Jessica Cevallos, Daytona Tortugas Mascot Sheldon, Volusia County Council Chairman Ed Kelly, Silver Airways Senior Vice President Ground Operations Kurt Brulisauer, Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman, Daytona International Airport Deputy Director Karen Feaster, Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post, Daytona Beach International Airport Director Rick Karl. (Photo: Business Wire)

Silver Airways today started new daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB).

“We are extremely excited to launch this unique partnership with the ‘best of the best’ in Daytona and the surrounding communities along the Atlantic Coast,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. “Our new partners here share our love of Central Florida and her beauty and have a kindred spirit of innovation, customer service and civic involvement. With the combination of Florida’s most convenient airport, the heart and soul of the Daytona Tortugas, and Silver Airways, North America’s premier regional airline, the possibilities in Daytona are limitless. What an amazing job by our 600 hardworking aviation professionals who will grow to love Daytona and her charm. We thank the community for a gracious and warm welcome and look forward to serving Volusians and visitors to Central Florida for years to come.”

“DAB is excited to welcome Silver Airways to our community,” said Daytona Beach International Airport Director Rick Karl. “Since the initial announcement we have received tremendous feedback for the new service to South Florida and beyond. We look forward to a very successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Silver.”

“The passion and energy that ‘Tortuga One’ and Silver Airways are bringing to our community is unmatched,” said Daytona Tortugas President Ryan Keur. “We believe the sky is the limit when it comes to this partnership and are thrilled to have gained a partner that shares many of the same principles in regard to innovation, customer service and community.”

“New service between Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach is the perfect match, connecting two popular Florida destinations with a daily nonstop flight,” said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation for Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

To celebrate the new nonstop service connecting Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Silver is offering fares from $43* available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel on or before January 31, 2019, for ticketing before January 31, 2019, as well as $59* fares for travel on or before May 22, 2019, for ticketing before January 31, 2019.

In addition, Silver offers convenient connections from Daytona Beach beyond Fort Lauderdale to Key West and many popular Bahamian Family Islands, including Marsh Harbor and Treasure Cay in the Abacos, Cat Island, Eleuthera’s Governor’s Harbour and North Eleuthera, Freeport and George Town in Great Exuma with every day low fares from $107*. Silver also offers connections to a variety of destinations through its codeshare and interline ticketing partners, including United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca, Azul Brazilian Airlines and more.

Earlier this week, Silver unveiled its first themed aircraft – “Tortuga One” – as the official airline of the MiLB baseball team Daytona Tortugas. During the reveal, Tortuga mascots Shelldon and Shelly joined forces with Silver team members as they showed their strength while pulling the Saab 340 from Silver’s Orlando maintenance hangar. The new livery of the Saab 340 aircraft features colorful joint branding, including a fierce tortuga at bat, the iconic Silver Airlines turbine and the Atlantic Coast airport. View the six-week transformation of “Tortuga One” carried out by more than 20 of Silver’s technical operations team members at Silver’s facebook page.

Also today, Daytona Tortugas Mascot Shelldon confirmed rumors circulating earlier this week about his proposal to Shelly, saying: “Yes, I’m happy to report that Shelly said yes! While we haven’t set a date for our nuptials yet, we can’t wait for our island-hopping ‘shellabration’ honeymoon in Fort Lauderdale, Key West and the Bahamas!”

Silver Airways’ Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Daytona Beach (DAB) service effective January 16, 2019;

DAB – FLL service effective January 17, 2019:

Departure Arrival Flight # Stops Frequency Fort Lauderdale – Daytona Beach 6:30 pm 8:00 pm 60 0 Daily except Sat Fort Lauderdale – Daytona Beach 6:25 pm 7:55 pm 60 0 Sat Daytona Beach – Fort Lauderdale 8:20 am 9:45 am 59 0 Daily except Sun Daytona Beach – Fort Lauderdale 9:15 am 10:40 am 59 0 Sun

For complete details, reservations and to receive email updates on Silver’s special offers, visit silverairways.com.

Silver Airways offers guests the ease and convenience of seamless booking, ticketing and baggage handling with connections to dozens of destinations that are available via the airline’s codeshare partnerships with United, JetBlue, and Avianca, as well as interline ticketing partnerships with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska, ANA, Bahamasair, Hahn Air and Azul.

Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and also operates Essential Air Service between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver is also the official airline of the MiLB’s Daytona Tortugas baseball team. In addition, Silver has acquired Seaborne Airlines with flights in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue and Avianca, and has interline agreements with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Bahamasair, Hahn Air and Azul. Silver operates a fleet of highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft, and starting this year, Silver is renewing and expanding its fleet with up to 50 new eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about the refined passenger experience coming soon to Silver, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

*All sale fares are valid on silverairways.com for one-way flights. Tickets must be issued on/before January 31, 2019 at 11:59pm ET. Travel must be on/before May 22, 2019, or January 31, 2019 for the $43 first flights fare. Seats are limited, subject to availability, and may not be available on all flights or operate all days of week. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Sale fares are only valid on silverairways.com and only for new tickets. Changes or cancellations can be made for a $50 charge plus any difference in fare, if applicable. Tickets purchased from Silver Airways reservation call center will cost an additional non-refundable $25 per passenger, per itinerary. To avoid this additional expense, please make your reservation at silverairways.com. Fares, routes, charges, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Silver Airways will accept checked baggage up to 50 pounds and 62 linear inches for a non-refundable charge, per passenger, per bag. When purchased at the time of booking on silverairways.com, bag charges are: flights within the United States, $30 for first and $40 for second; internationally, $39 for first and $49 for second. Additional charges apply to purchases after booking, additional pieces, or baggage exceeding size or weight limitations, and other baggage restrictions may apply. For further service charges details please visit silverairways.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005469/en/