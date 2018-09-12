“Toxic Trio” in Cosmetics Creates Possible Emerging Liability Risks, According to New Report by Allianz and Praedicat

Allianz
Global Corporate & Specialty®
(AGCS) and Praedicat
just released Emerging
Liability Risks: The ‘Toxic Trio,’ a new report examining how
chemicals commonly found in beauty products may place manufacturers and
suppliers at significant liability risk as well as their potential
impact on the insurance industry.
The cosmetics industry uses hundreds of chemicals in manufacturing,
dozens of which can be present in the final product, leading to
potential consumer and workplace exposure, particularly in nail and hair
salons. Three chemicals have particular notoriety for their use in nail
polish – dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene and formaldehyde.
Scientists have identified this “Toxic Trio” of chemicals, which are
also used in perfumes, body lotions and other personal care products, as
hazardous.
With global sales for skin care products estimated to grow by 40 percent
to $180 billion by 2024, manufacturers and suppliers face liability risk
if bodily injuries are linked to “Toxic Trio" exposure. These risks
include:
-
Product recalls if a product containing one of the “Toxic Trio”
is deemed risky to consumers by regulators, whose attention is
increasing.
-
Product mislabeling is a growing threat. Manufacturers who
market their products as being “three-free” could be held liable if
their products contain any of these chemicals, even if it is not their
fault.
-
Latent liability from DBP affecting both consumers and workers
has the potential to generate in excess of $100 billion in losses to
the U.S. economy, based on Praedicat’s model estimates, due to the
broad exposure.
“Companies need to implement rigorous testing to reduce the risk of
mislabeling and proactively monitor scientific literature to identify
future risks rather than reacting to public perception or regulatory
action,” said Michael Hohmann, Global Head of Liability at AGCS. “By
leveraging science-based business intelligence from Praedicat, AGCS
helps clients make more informed decisions about the chemicals,
products, substances and processes involved in their business.”
Insurance companies currently offer general liability and standalone
product recall policies to assist companies with the significant costs
that could occur from a “Toxic Trio” event.
