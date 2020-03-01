Log in
“Toyama Media Art International Triennale 2020”

03/01/2020

We are calling for entries of video works!

Toyama Media Art International Triennale Management Consortium and Toyama City call for entries of works for the Toyama Media Art International Triennale held to disseminate video culture and discover and train young creators.

1.

Theme

 

flow.

2.

Closing of entries

 

Applications must arrive no later than 13:00JST, Aug. 20, 2020

3.

Works to be submitted

 

A short film ‐ less than five minutes regardless of the genre

 

Must be a story-driven video work that follows the theme announced.

4.

Data Form

 

mov or mp4 format

5.

Application Method

 

Upload your video with necessary details filled out in the application form on the official website (https://www.thinktoyama.jp/entry/).

6.

Entry Fee

 

None. (However, all expenses concerning the application process must be paid by the applicant.)

7.

Prizes

 

Grand Prize - prize money: 3,000,000 yen (one work)

 

Semi Grand Prize - prize money: 1,000,000 yen (one work)

 

Judge Special Prize

 

Judge Prize

 

Under-twenty Prize

8.

Judges (Second judging and Final judging)

 

ITO Junji (General producer Toyama Media Art International Triennale)

 

UCHIDA Mahoro (Curator Division Manager Project Planning & Development Division Department of Museum)

 

SHIMA Atsuhiko (Director of 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa)

 

SENJU Akira (Composer)

 

NAKAJIMA Shinya (Executive Vice President & CCO Member of the Board TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORPORATION & Film Director)

 

MOTOKI Katsuhide (Movie Director)

 

YAMASHITA Yukako (THE CLUB Managing Director)

9.

Others

 

Please check the official website of the Toyama Media Art International Triennale for more information.

 

https://www.thinktoyama.jp/

 


© Business Wire 2020
