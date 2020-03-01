“Toyama Media Art International Triennale 2020”

Toyama Media Art International Triennale Management Consortium and Toyama City call for entries of works for the Toyama Media Art International Triennale held to disseminate video culture and discover and train young creators.
1.
Theme
flow.
2.
Closing of entries
Applications must arrive no later than 13:00JST, Aug. 20, 2020
3.
Works to be submitted
A short film ‐ less than five minutes regardless of the genre
Must be a story-driven video work that follows the theme announced.
4.
Data Form
mov or mp4 format
5.
Application Method
Upload your video with necessary details filled out in the application form on the official website (https://www.thinktoyama.jp/entry/).
6.
Entry Fee
None. (However, all expenses concerning the application process must be paid by the applicant.)
7.
Prizes
Grand Prize - prize money: 3,000,000 yen (one work)
Semi Grand Prize - prize money: 1,000,000 yen (one work)
Judge Special Prize
Judge Prize
Under-twenty Prize
8.
Judges (Second judging and Final judging)
ITO Junji (General producer Toyama Media Art International Triennale)
UCHIDA Mahoro (Curator Division Manager Project Planning & Development Division Department of Museum)
SHIMA Atsuhiko (Director of 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa)
SENJU Akira (Composer)
NAKAJIMA Shinya (Executive Vice President & CCO Member of the Board TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORPORATION & Film Director)
MOTOKI Katsuhide (Movie Director)
YAMASHITA Yukako (THE CLUB Managing Director)
9.
Others
Please check the official website of the Toyama Media Art International Triennale for more information.
https://www.thinktoyama.jp/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200301005001/en/