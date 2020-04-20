“Turkey has maintained its healthcare services without any failure or crisis”

Addressing citizens following the meeting of the Presidential Cabinet, President Erdoğan said: 'The ongoing pandemic has enabled all of us to once again see the importance and magnitude of the investments we have made in healthcare. At a time when even the developed countries have proven helpless, Turkey has uninterruptedly maintained its healthcare services without any failure, crisis or chaos.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech via videoconference following the meeting of the Presidential Cabinet.

Describing the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the main topic of the meeting, President Erdoğan underlined that security-related issues including the latest developments in Syria, Libya and the Mediterranean were also on the agenda.

'WE SEE THAT THE SYRIAN REGIME INCREASES ITS AGGRESSION IN IDLIB'

On Syria, President Erdoğan said: 'We see that the Syrian regime, which seeks to take advantage of the fact that the world and Turkey are now focused on the fight against the pandemic, has decreased its aggression in Idlib. Even though Turkey remains committed to the March 5 Memorandum reached with Russia, it will not allow aggression by the regime. The regime will have to pay for it with heavy losses if it continues to violate the ceasefire and other terms of the memorandum. We will not tolerate shady groups that engage in provocative activities in an attempt to disrupt the climate of ceasefire in Idlib, either.'

Underlining that Turkey, drawing strength from the international law as well as its will to protect its interests, will continue to foil the evil schemes in the Mediterranean, President Erdoğan called on countries that maintain their inhumane treatment of refugees to put an immediate end to their unlawful and unconscionable conduct.

President Erdoğan continued: 'The recent gains achieved on the ground by the legitimate government of Libya indicate that the true face of the putschist Haftar has started to be seen more clearly in this country. I hereby once again invite the international community to support the country's legitimate government against the putschist Haftar.'

Drawing attention to Turkey's success in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Erdoğan said: 'The ongoing pandemic has enabled all of us to once again see the importance and magnitude of the investments we have made in healthcare. At a time when even the developed countries have proven helpless, Turkey has uninterruptedly maintained its healthcare services without any failure, crisis or chaos.'

Noting that the greatest problem facing the countries with high numbers of patients and deaths is their healthcare systems' failure to handle the overcrowding, President Erdoğan added that Turkey, however, stands out in the world as the country with the greatest ease of providing healthcare services in the fight against the pandemic thanks to the measures it has timely taken.