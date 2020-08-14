Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“UN4Beirut”: UN staff members unite to help after port explosion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 06:53am EDT

Beirut, 12 August 2020 (ESCWA)--'Together, we will make it better…' concluded the invite sent out to launch the 'UN4Beirut' campaign on 8 August.

UN4Beirut was initiated by the Staff Council for the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in coordination with other UN Staff Unions in Lebanon. It is aimed at providing support for the Lebanese people and their devastated city in a time of great distress.

On 4 August, a massive explosion destroyed the Beirut port and ripped through blocks of the city for miles around, killing more than 170 people, wounding about 6,000 and leaving some 300,000 without shelter.

'ESCWA and other UN staff councils in Lebanon immediately acted to support colleagues who lost loved ones or were wounded, or lost their homes. Staff Unions from all duty stations also launched a system-wide fundraising campaign, coordinated by ESCWA, and we are grateful for the generous response so far,' said ESCWA Staff Council Head and Campaign Organizer Mona Fattah.

'Today, we need to be on the ground with the citizens of our beloved Beirut, wounded but ever-more beautiful with hundreds of volunteers roaming its streets and appeasing its citizens,' she added.

More than 250 UN staff members gathered in front of the UN house, equipped with masks, brooms, trash bags, gloves-and plenty of love and hope.
'Now is the time to leave our desks and change our tools,' one of them said. 'Our Charter proclaims faith in fundamental human rights and in the dignity and worth of the human person. Today, here in Beirut, it translates in providing concrete support to citizens and bringing them our message of hope and solidarity with our own hands.'

The UN team split into 3 different groups which operated in different affected areas. Staff members helped residents sweep debris, shift glass and rubble, pack them in different containers, and send them out to specialized NGOs for recycling or upcycling.

This is one of many initiatives of UN4Beirut. Join us in expressing solidarity for a better tomorrow, in Beirut and everywhere in the world.
Click here for donations

***

For more information:
- Ms. Maryam Sleiman, Public Information Assistant, +961-81-769-888; email: sleiman2@un.org
- Ms. Rania Harb, Public Information Assistant, +961-70-008-879; email: harb1@un.org

Disclaimer

UN-ESCWA - United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 10:52:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aFUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL : Results of the rights issue on the basis of one (1) rights share for every two (2) existing shares held on the record date
PU
07:18aALACER GOLD : 2020 q2 mda-final
PU
07:18aNAN NAN RESOURCES : Further delay in despatch of circular - very substantial acquisition - acquisition of new mining right in xinjiang
PU
07:18aACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS S A : Group Net Profit reached  361 million during 2020 first half
PU
07:18aACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS S A : El Grupo ACS obtiene un beneficio neto de 361 millones de euros en el primer semestre de 2020
PU
07:18aNOBLE VICI GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:18aBIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:18aO2 Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Shyam Shah
GL
07:18aAppili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
BU
07:17aIMARA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4BANKIA, S.A. : BANKIA S A : La agencia Scope Ratings ratifica calificaciones crediticias de Bankia.
5Gold prices set for first weekly decline in 10

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group