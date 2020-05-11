Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“We need more investment, not less”: CUPE Ontario warns against austerity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

The Government of Ontario should continue to increase spending and invest in the services Ontarians need, says the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario released its Spring 2020 Economic and Budget Outlook report today, revealing that the pandemic has increased spending and will significantly impact the province's deficit and debt.

'This isn't surprising,' said Fred Hahn, President of CUPEOntario. 'These are unprecedented times and they call for unprecedented measures from government to help safeguard our communities and our economy. We need more investment and support to help Ontario continue to manage, and to rebound out of this crisis.'

CUPEOntario is, however, raising concerns that the Ford Conservatives might use the unsurprising reality of the province's financial standing as an excuse to reintroduce austerity with cuts to services that Ontarians rely on.

The union notes that well before this crisis the Ford Conservatives, as well as previous governments, have used austerity as a method to deal with deficits.

'We need stronger revenues and enhanced stimulus to deal with the times we're in, and the recovery period that comes after. Austerity just isn't the way forward,' said Hahn. 'We need a government that doesn't retreat when we need them most. We need a government that will step up and continue to expand spending on the services that will help us recover and thrive post-pandemic.'

'People have already paid a hefty price because of this crisis: to their health and to their finances,' said Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer of CUPEOntario. 'They shouldn't be burdened any further by cuts to the services we all rely on.'

Disclaimer

CUPE - Canadian Union of Public Employees published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 18:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pPandemic TANF Assistance Act Will Provide Much-Needed Aid, Protections to Families With the Least
PU
03:45pFIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND : Announces First Quarter Financial Results, NAV of $11.58 per share
PU
03:45pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Recro Pharma, Inc.
PR
03:43pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Kendra
BU
03:42pAKOUOS : to Present Data from Inner Ear Gene Therapy Platform at 23rd ASGCT Annual Meeting
BU
03:41pFIRST BANCORP : PR/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pNatureSweet® Tomatoes Announces New Chief Financial Officer
GL
03:39pOil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts -- Update
DJ
03:35pFIRST BANCSHARES : MS/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pNORTHWEST BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group