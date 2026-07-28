Le Slip Francais lifted by digital in the first half

Listed on the Paris stock exchange on July 14, the underwear maker (+2.65% this morning) posted first-half 2026 revenue of €9.1m, up 3% on a like-for-like basis versus the same period in 2025. On a reported basis, taking into account store closures between the two fiscal years, sales were nonetheless down 5%.

The group's growth is mainly driven by its digital channel, where sales rose 16% year on year. It now accounts for 88% of first-half revenue, versus 79% a year earlier, confirming its central role in the company's business model.



Le Slip Francais also added more than 62,000 new customers over the half, up 39% from the first half of 2025.



Its industrial operation also continues to scale up, with 508,000 items produced over the period, up 40%, while its private-label activity, "Made in France as a service", posted growth of 77%.



By contrast, sales to resellers, B2B partners and mass retail fell 63.2%, reflecting the deliberate reduction of its physical distribution network and an environment that remains challenging for traditional retail.



Buoyed by these results, Le Slip Francais reiterated all targets announced at its IPO, notably doubling revenue by 2030, an operating margin above 10% over the medium term, as well as the build-out of new industrial capacity and new product categories.



The group will publish its first-half 2026 results on October 13, before the market opens.