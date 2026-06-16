Leadership Shake-up at Navamedic

The Northern European specialty pharmaceutical player officially announced today the immediate departure of CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, naming Lars Minor as her successor effective June 18.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 02:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Having taken the helm in 2019, Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen is stepping down to "pursue opportunities outside the company." She leaves behind a robust track record.



Under her leadership, Navamedic reached a new financial scale through an aggressive strategy combining organic growth, targeted acquisitions, and the diversification of its therapeutic portfolio.



To steer this next phase of growth, the board of directors has selected a seasoned international executive. Lars Minor will officially take the reins of the company this Thursday.



Minor recently distinguished himself at the head of Newbury Pharmaceuticals, where he orchestrated a strategic pivot, transforming a young technology platform into a profitable commercial enterprise leading up to its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq First North.