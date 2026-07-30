Quarterly revenue was stable at €126.5m (+1% on a comparable basis). Recurring revenue rose 3%, partly offsetting a decline in non-recurring activities (-6%).

Current EBITDA jumped 12% to €21.6m, lifting the margin to 17.1%, versus 15.2% a year earlier. Net income reached €9.2m, compared with €5.3m in the second quarter of 2025.
For the first half as a whole, however, revenue fell 6% to €239.6m, weighed down by lower non-recurring revenue (-26%). Recurring activities now account for 79% of revenue, and SaaS revenue rose 14% to €48.5m.

Despite first-half EBITDA down 9% to €33.7m, Lectra highlighted higher gross margin, solid cash generation and a financial structure it describes as robust.

The group reaffirmed its 2026-2028 targets, including average annual growth of around 15% in SaaS ARR, an increase in recurring revenue of 5% to 8% per year, and a steady improvement in its EBITDA margin as its recurring-revenue model continues to scale.