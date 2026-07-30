Lectra Reaffirms Its Targets Through 2028

The company, which offers industrial intelligence technology solutions combining SaaS software, cutting equipment, data and related services to players in fashion, automotive and furniture, posted a stronger second quarter, marked by improved profitability driven by growth in recurring revenue and a rebound in equipment orders, while reaffirming the ambitions set out in its 2026-2028 roadmap.

Quarterly revenue was stable at €126.5m (+1% on a comparable basis). Recurring revenue rose 3%, partly offsetting a decline in non-recurring activities (-6%).



Current EBITDA jumped 12% to €21.6m, lifting the margin to 17.1%, versus 15.2% a year earlier. Net income reached €9.2m, compared with €5.3m in the second quarter of 2025.

For the first half as a whole, however, revenue fell 6% to €239.6m, weighed down by lower non-recurring revenue (-26%). Recurring activities now account for 79% of revenue, and SaaS revenue rose 14% to €48.5m.



Despite first-half EBITDA down 9% to €33.7m, Lectra highlighted higher gross margin, solid cash generation and a financial structure it describes as robust.



The group reaffirmed its 2026-2028 targets, including average annual growth of around 15% in SaaS ARR, an increase in recurring revenue of 5% to 8% per year, and a steady improvement in its EBITDA margin as its recurring-revenue model continues to scale.