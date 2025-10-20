Legal & General announces £2bn impact investment to boost regional growth in the UK.
This £2bn commitment is for housing, infrastructure, and urban regeneration.
The funding will create around 24,000 jobs and deliver around 10,000 new social and affordable homes.
L&G group said that as a long-term investor in the UK economy, L&G is proud to use pension capital to develop assets that generate strong financial returns and lasting social impact.
Our £2bn commitment will help unlock the investment needed in productive assets across the country, creating jobs, strengthening communities, and driving regional and national growth, management added.
Legal & General to make £2bn investment in UK
Published on 10/20/2025 at 05:33 am EDT
