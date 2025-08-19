UBS has downgraded Legal & General Group shares from 'buy' to 'neutral', considering the British savings management group's reduced upside potential of only 6% relative to its target price of 275 pence.
Legal & General continues to deliver excellent returns on capital, the broker acknowledges in its summary, although it believes that these returns are already factored into what it considers to be a fair valuation and that 'risks remain'.
Legal & General: UBS downgrades stock
Published on 08/19/2025 at 04:42 am EDT
