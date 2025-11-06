Legrand reported a 7% increase in net income attributable to the group to €892.3m for the first nine months of 2025, with an adjusted operating margin of 20.7% after acquisitions (+0.1 point to 20.6% before acquisitions).



The electrical and digital building infrastructure specialist's sales rose 11.9% to €6.97bn, with organic growth of 8.2%, including +9.9% in mature countries and +2.9% in emerging economies.



"These performances, which are perfectly in line with our roadmap, demonstrate the methodical and successful execution of our 2030 ambitions plan," commented the group's CEO, Benoît Coquart.



He highlighted the acceleration in organic growth, driven by data centers, and external growth, with seven transactions announced since the beginning of the year, as well as the maintenance of strong financial discipline.



Legrand confirms that it is targeting sales growth (organic and through acquisitions, excluding currency effects) of between +10% and +12% for 2025, and an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of 20.5% to 21% of sales.