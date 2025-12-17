Legrand reports that on December 12, it indirectly exceeded the threshold of 90% of Cogelec's voting rights as a result of acquiring shares on the market as part of its simplified public tender offer (OPAS).

It states that it indirectly holds, including treasury shares, 7,602,604 Cogelec shares, representing 85.44% of the capital and 90.90% of the theoretical voting rights of the intercom and access control systems company for multi-unit residential buildings.

As a reminder, Legrand launched a public tender offer for Cogelec shares, open from December 8 to 19, with the intention of requesting, if the necessary conditions are met, the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal.