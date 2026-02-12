Legrand Increases Net Profit by Nearly 7% in 2025

Legrand reports a 6.7% rise in group net profit to over €1.24 billion for 2025, as well as an adjusted operating margin of 20.7% of sales (20.6% before acquisitions), up by 0.2 percentage points.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/12/2026 at 02:22 am EST

Over the full year, revenue for the specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure grew by 9.6% to reach €9.48 billion, including organic growth of 7.7%.



Legrand highlights that data centers, central to its growth strategy, accounted for revenue of €2.4 billion at the end of 2025, representing just over a quarter of the total, compared to €0.7 billion in 2020.



Legrand's Board of Directors will propose at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026, the payment of a dividend of €2.38 per share for 2025, an increase of 8.2% and representing a payout ratio of 50%.



For 2026, the group is targeting an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of 20.5% to 21% of sales, as well as sales growth (excluding currency effects) between +10% and +15%, including organic growth between +4% and +7%.



"Legrand is demonstrating the structural improvement of its profitable growth profile, and aims to achieve €15 billion in sales by 2030 with an average adjusted operating margin above 20%," added CEO Benoît Coquart.



Additionally, Legrand announced today two acquisitions in the data center sector: Green4T in Brazil and Kratos Industries in the United States, representing revenues of approximately €45 million and US$100 million, respectively.