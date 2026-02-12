Over the full year, revenue for the specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure grew by 9.6% to reach €9.48 billion, including organic growth of 7.7%.
Legrand highlights that data centers, central to its growth strategy, accounted for revenue of €2.4 billion at the end of 2025, representing just over a quarter of the total, compared to €0.7 billion in 2020.
Legrand's Board of Directors will propose at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026, the payment of a dividend of €2.38 per share for 2025, an increase of 8.2% and representing a payout ratio of 50%.
For 2026, the group is targeting an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of 20.5% to 21% of sales, as well as sales growth (excluding currency effects) between +10% and +15%, including organic growth between +4% and +7%.
"Legrand is demonstrating the structural improvement of its profitable growth profile, and aims to achieve €15 billion in sales by 2030 with an average adjusted operating margin above 20%," added CEO Benoît Coquart.
Additionally, Legrand announced today two acquisitions in the data center sector: Green4T in Brazil and Kratos Industries in the United States, representing revenues of approximately €45 million and US$100 million, respectively.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 42% of net sales are generated Europe region, 40.5% in North and Central America and 17.5% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 36% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (datacenters, connected products in the Eliot program, and energy efficiency programs).
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
