Legrand near the top of the CAC, Citi says the stock is undervalued
Legrand is posting Thursday the CAC 40's second-biggest gain, after Citi raised its price target on the stock, with analysts at the U.S. bank calling the shares undervalued. At 11:45 a.m., shares in the building electrical and digital infrastructure specialist are up 2.4% at €148.45, while Paris's benchmark index is broadly unchanged.
Citi, which keeps a buy rating on the stock, said it has raised its target to €185, from €175 previously, and has opened a 90-day positive monitoring window (90-day positive short-term view), arguing that the valuation prices in an overly bleak scenario given the group's growth and quality.
"We believe consensus forecasts for organic revenue growth are too low for 2026," the analysts write in a note.
Citi, which says it expects the supplier to raise its internal growth target for this year to 5%-9% from 4%-7%, accordingly lifts its own estimate to 8.5%, mainly due to momentum in its data center business.
Lagging Schneider and ABB
"Legrand's underperformance compared with Schneider and ABB largely reflects its heavy exposure to renovation and office construction, which are currently struggling," the U.S. bank explains.
"That is compounded by a limited presence in the high-growth power grid and medium-voltage segments, as well as data center growth that has been slower than that of its competitors," Citi adds.
"We nevertheless think the trend could now reverse: IT server shipments, a key growth driver for power distribution units (PDU), should start rising again later this year, while early signs suggest the office market may have moved past its low point," the note concludes.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 40.4% of net sales are generated Europe region, 42.3% in North and Central America and 17.3% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 53% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (data centres, energy transition and digital lifestyles), and 47% from essential infrastructures products.
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
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