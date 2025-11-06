Stifel maintains its Hold rating on the Legrand stock with a price target of €130 after the publication of its 9-month results.



Legrand announced organic growth of 6.7% in Q3 2025, 200bp below consensus, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 20.0%, 60bp below expectations, Stifel points out.



The analyst notes that the forecasts for FY 2025 have been reiterated (including organic growth of 5%-7% for the year), while the consensus of +8.4% organic growth suggested an upward revision of the forecasts.



"Currently, the upper end of organic growth implies a further slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter (less than 4%)."



Unsurprisingly, most of the performance was driven by the data center market and the US region (+14.4% organic growth in the third quarter). However, we note a slowdown compared to the first half of 2025, which largely explains the negative surprise relative to consensus this quarter, mainly due to a more difficult basis of comparison in our view, Stifel concludes.



We see no signs of a specific recovery in non-data center exposure.