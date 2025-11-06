Stifel maintains its Hold rating on the Legrand stock with a price target of €130 after the publication of its 9-month results.
Legrand announced organic growth of 6.7% in Q3 2025, 200bp below consensus, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 20.0%, 60bp below expectations, Stifel points out.
The analyst notes that the forecasts for FY 2025 have been reiterated (including organic growth of 5%-7% for the year), while the consensus of +8.4% organic growth suggested an upward revision of the forecasts.
"Currently, the upper end of organic growth implies a further slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter (less than 4%)."
Unsurprisingly, most of the performance was driven by the data center market and the US region (+14.4% organic growth in the third quarter). However, we note a slowdown compared to the first half of 2025, which largely explains the negative surprise relative to consensus this quarter, mainly due to a more difficult basis of comparison in our view, Stifel concludes.
We see no signs of a specific recovery in non-data center exposure.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 42% of net sales are generated Europe region, 40.5% in North and Central America and 17.5% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 36% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (datacenters, connected products in the Eliot program, and energy efficiency programs).
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
