Legrand shares are outperforming the CAC 40 and the European capital goods sector this Wednesday morning, benefiting from a double upgrade from Bank of America analysts, who have adopted a "buy" rating on the stock.



Shares in the French specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure gained 0.8% around 11:40 a.m., while the CAC was down 0.3% and the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services index was up 0.2%.



In a sector study this morning, BofA said it has upgraded the stock from "underperform" to "buy", having raised its target price from €110 to €160, representing nearly 15% upside potential from Tuesday's closing price.



The US bank also added that it considers the stock to be its "top pick" in the European industrial equipment sector, mainly due to its strong exposure to the data center market, which already represents 25% of its revenue and is expected to remain a strong growth driver next year.



Beyond this structural factor, BofA explains that it expects the group to benefit from an upcoming cyclical recovery in the European construction market, a business that still generates 40% of its revenue on the Old Continent.



On the stockmarket, Legrand shares have significantly outperformed the Paris market YTD, rising over 52% over the last nine months, while the CAC index has risen by just 6% over the same period.