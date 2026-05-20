Legrand strengthens its presence in Malaysia

The global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures has announced the acquisition of SRS Power Engineering in Malaysia.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/20/2026 at 02:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Based in Selangor, the company employs over 280 people and generates annual revenue of approximately 90 million euros. It specializes in power protection products (low and medium voltage) primarily for data centers and industrial applications.



With this transaction, the French group continues to bolster its market position in Asia.



Benoît Coquart, CEO of Legrand, stated: 'this additional operation strengthens our positions in Asia, and specifically in Malaysia following last year's acquisition of Linkk Busway Systems, enabling Legrand to provide a local offering dedicated to critical power in data centers. The number of acquisitions announced this year now stands at five, all focused on the energy transition and data centers, which accounted for nearly half of our revenue at the end of 2025. Together, these transactions represent approximately 370 million euros in additional annual revenue and illustrate the ongoing implementation of our 2030 roadmap'.