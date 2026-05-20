Based in Selangor, the company employs over 280 people and generates annual revenue of approximately 90 million euros. It specializes in power protection products (low and medium voltage) primarily for data centers and industrial applications.
With this transaction, the French group continues to bolster its market position in Asia.
Benoît Coquart, CEO of Legrand, stated: 'this additional operation strengthens our positions in Asia, and specifically in Malaysia following last year's acquisition of Linkk Busway Systems, enabling Legrand to provide a local offering dedicated to critical power in data centers. The number of acquisitions announced this year now stands at five, all focused on the energy transition and data centers, which accounted for nearly half of our revenue at the end of 2025. Together, these transactions represent approximately 370 million euros in additional annual revenue and illustrate the ongoing implementation of our 2030 roadmap'.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 40.4% of net sales are generated Europe region, 42.3% in North and Central America and 17.3% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 53% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (data centres, energy transition and digital lifestyles), and 47% from essential infrastructures products.
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.