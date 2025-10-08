Legrand announces that it has acquired Cogelec Développement, which indirectly holds 5,347,065 Cogelec shares (representing 60.09% of the share capital and 75.07% of the voting rights), at a price of €29 per share.



The group will shortly file a simplified mandatory takeover bid for the remaining Cogelec shares at the same price and, if conditions allow, will request the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal procedure.



To reflect Legrand's acquisition of control of Cogelec, the composition of Cogelec's board of directors has been adjusted and now includes four directors representing Legrand and three long-standing directors.



Roger Leclerc will continue to serve as CEO of Cogelec until a new CEO is appointed by the end of 2025 at the latest. He will also remain Chairman of the Board of Directors until June 30, 2026.