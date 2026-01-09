Legrand to Delist Cogelec on January 21

Legrand has announced that the mandatory squeeze-out for Cogelec shares will take place on January 21, 2026, at a net price of 29 euros per share, free of all charges. The operation will affect 184,835 shares, representing 2.08% of the capital and up to 1.30% of the voting rights.

Following the conclusion of its tender offer for Cogelec shares, which closed on December 19, 2025, its subsidiary Legrand France held 8,713,213 shares, equivalent to 97.92% of the capital and at least 98.69% of the voting rights in this building access control specialist.



As a result, the initiator has decided to proceed with the implementation of a mandatory squeeze-out for the shares not tendered by minority shareholders. Trading in the stock remains suspended pending the completion of this process.



As a reminder, last October Legrand completed the acquisition of Cogelec Développement, which indirectly held 60.09% of Cogelec's share capital and 75.07% of its voting rights, based on a price of 29 euros per share.