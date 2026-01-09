Legrand has announced that the mandatory squeeze-out for Cogelec shares will take place on January 21, 2026, at a net price of 29 euros per share, free of all charges. The operation will affect 184,835 shares, representing 2.08% of the capital and up to 1.30% of the voting rights.
Following the conclusion of its tender offer for Cogelec shares, which closed on December 19, 2025, its subsidiary Legrand France held 8,713,213 shares, equivalent to 97.92% of the capital and at least 98.69% of the voting rights in this building access control specialist.
As a result, the initiator has decided to proceed with the implementation of a mandatory squeeze-out for the shares not tendered by minority shareholders. Trading in the stock remains suspended pending the completion of this process.
As a reminder, last October Legrand completed the acquisition of Cogelec Développement, which indirectly held 60.09% of Cogelec's share capital and 75.07% of its voting rights, based on a price of 29 euros per share.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 42% of net sales are generated Europe region, 40.5% in North and Central America and 17.5% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 36% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (datacenters, connected products in the Eliot program, and energy efficiency programs).
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
