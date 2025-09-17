Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers. Geographically, 42% of net sales are generated Europe region, 40.5% in North and Central America and 17.5% in the rest of the world. In terms of product offering, 36% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (datacenters, connected products in the Eliot program, and energy efficiency programs). In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.