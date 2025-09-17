UBS confirms its sell rating on Legrand shares, maintaining its target price for them at €82 following a conference call with the CFO.
The analyst highlights optimism in the data center market and growth in proprietary content per MW.
The conference call with Legrand's CFO highlighted positive prospects for market penetration and content, which are the main drivers of the recently raised revenue target of €15bn for 2030, UBS said.
Legrand announced revised 2025 targets, forecasting an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of 20.5%-21% of sales and revenue growth (excluding currency effects) of between +10% and +12%.
Management highlights the market trends observed over the past 12 months, foremost among which are data centers, which represent 24% of the group's total revenue in H1 2025.
Legrand: UBS still a seller after a conference call
Published on 09/17/2025 at 06:20 am EDT
