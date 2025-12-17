US homebuilder Lennar has reported disappointing quarterly results, while offering a cautious guidance for the coming months, which sent its shares down nearly 5% in premarket trading on Wednesday. For Q1, the group expects to deliver between 17,000 and 18,000 homes, well below the 19,948 anticipated by the FactSet consensus. This forecast comes amid subdued demand, with weaker consumer confidence and credit conditions that are still restrictive, despite a slight pullback in interest rates.

In Q4 ended late November, Lennar delivered 23,034 homes, topping expectations (22,482), up year-on-year. However, EPS was almost halved to $2.03 from $4.03 a year earlier, below the $2.26 forecast. Revenue also declined, reaching $9.37bn, from $9.95bn, although this exceeded the $9bn expected. The gross margin on home sales narrowed to 17%, from 22.1% a year earlier, due to a lower price per square foot and higher land costs.

For FY 2025, Lennar delivered 82,583 homes (+3%) and projects about 85,000 deliveries for 2026, below market expectations (87,278). New orders expected for the current quarter should be between 18,000 and 19,000, again below the consensus (19,794). The average selling price continues to decline, falling to $386,000 from $430,000 year on year, while the gross margin forecast for the current quarter is estimated between 15% and 16%. The group remains cautious, highlighting market uncertainties despite an 18% annual increase in new orders.