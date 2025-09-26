Lennox International's recent updates highlight significant achievements, including robust Q2 25 earnings with notable revenue and profit growth, strategic investments in AI technology to enhance technician support, and the acquisition of NSI Industries' HVAC division to strengthen its portfolio. The company has also raised its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency.

Published on 09/26/2025 at 06:28 am EDT - Modified on 09/26/2025 at 07:54 am EDT

Lennox International Inc., established in 1895 and headquartered in Texas, US, is a leading provider of climate control solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) markets.

Lennox International operates through two primary segments: The Home Comfort Solutions segment (67% of FY 24 revenue), manufactures and markets a broad array of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, and related products.

The Building Climate Solutions segment (33% of FY 24 revenue), focuses on the manufacture and sale of unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, variable refrigerant flow commercial products, curb adapters, drop box diffusers, HVAC recycling and salvage services, condensing units, air-cooled condensers, and more.

Lennox International boasts a global manufacturing, distribution, sales, and marketing footprint, serving customers in approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company's stock is primarily traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with additional listings in Milan, Frankfurt, and Bolsa. Lennox International has around 14,200 employees.

Strategic investment

As part of its broader digital transformation initiative, Lennox has made a strategic investment in AI agents aiming to enhance both technician support and customer experience. Over 7,000 technicians have registered for Lennox's Technical Support AI agent, which saves time in the field. Lennox has launched two AI agents: one for HVAC technicians and dealers, and another for homeowners. The Technical Support AI agent helps troubleshoot, service, and repair Lennox equipment efficiently, offering on-demand access to essential support functions.

Updated guidance

Lennox International released its Q2 25 earnings on July 23, 2025, posting revenue of $1.5bn, with a 3% y/y growth, primarily driven by Home Comfort Solutions segment revenue (up 3%) and Building Climate Solutions segment revenue (up 5%). Operating profit rose by 11% y/y to $354m mainly due to new product mix, with margins expanding by 170bp to 23.6%. Moreover, net income increased by 13% y/y to $278m.

The company has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting approximately 3% revenue growth, from the earlier 2% estimate. Adjusted EPS is forecast between $23.25 - $24.25 (up from the previous range of $22.25–$23.50). Capex is estimated at $150m, with FCF expected to range from $650-$800m. Pricing is anticipated to offset inflationary pressures.

Enhances portfolio

Lennox has signed an agreement to acquire the HVAC division of NSI Industries from Sentinel Capital Partners for $550m, announced on August 18, 2025. This strategic acquisition includes leading brands like Duro Dyne and Supco, enhancing Lennox's portfolio for commercial and residential HVAC customers. The deal aims to improve Lennox's digital and distribution capabilities across North America, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions.

Robust cash flows

Lennox International has posted a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over FY 21-24, reaching $5.3bn, primarily driven by record gains in both of its segments. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 21.3%, reaching $1bn, with margins expanding from 14% to 19.4%, aided by pricing excellence and operational efficiencies. Net income increased with a CAGR of 20.3% to $807m.

FCF doubled over the period FY 21-24, climbing from $301m to $639m. This improvement was aided by sustained growth in net income, which fueled a significant rise in operating cash inflows, which rose from $516m to $946m. In addition, the company’s liquidity position experienced robust growth, with cash and cash equivalent advancing from $31m to $415m.

In comparison, Watsco, Inc., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 6.7% to $7.6bn in FY 24. Operating income also rose at a lower CAGR of 7.1% to $748m. Net income increased at a CAGR of 8.6% to $536m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 3.9% over FY 24-27, reaching $5.9bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 6.7% to $1.3bn, with margins expanding by 162bp to 21%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% to $986m. In comparison, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 7.9% (slightly higher), with a net profit CAGR of 9.5% for Watsco, Inc.

Promising stock performance

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered negative returns of approximately 16.6%. In comparison, Watsco, Inc.’s stock also delivered negative returns of about 20.9% over the same period.

Lennox International is currently trading at a P/E of 22x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $23.4, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 23.8x and Watsco, Inc.‘s P/E of 29.1x. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 17.4x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $1.1bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 18.9x and that of Watsco, Inc. (18x).

Lennox International is covered by 14 analysts, with six having ‘Buy’ ratings and eight having “Hold” ratings, with an average target price of $636.8, implying 23.4% upside potential from the current price.

Overall, Lennox International's strategic initiatives and robust financial performance underscore its commitment to growth and innovation. Investments in AI technology and the acquisition of NSI Industries' HVAC division are poised to enhance its market position and operational efficiency. With a strong global presence and a diverse product portfolio, Lennox is well-positioned to navigate industry challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The company's proactive approach and positive analyst outlook suggest a promising future for both its business operations and stock performance.

However, the company faces risks impacting growth and efficiency, including margin pressures from rising material costs and tariffs, inventory management issues, segment underperformance, regulatory compliance costs, and climate-related transition risks.