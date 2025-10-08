Leonardo has signed a new revolving credit facility with a pool of international and domestic banks.



The ESG-linked revolving credit facility amounts to €1.8bn with a 5-year term.



The new credit line replaces the existing ESG-linked revolving credit facility, reducing the margin by 30% and extending the term to 2030.



The credit line incorporates two objectives related to the direct and indirect reduction of the group's CO2 emissions.



Management said that in line with the group's financial strategy, the new credit facility allows us to maintain a strong liquidity position while reducing costs. The confirmation of the ESG content reaffirms our commitment to sustainable development and our confidence in the strategy we are pursuing.