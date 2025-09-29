Since returning to the White House in January, Donald Trump has made the fight against immigration one of his priorities. And the goal is not just to stop the arrival of migrants, but also to "deport" those already on American soil. A policy that, according to the new Fed governor, Stephen Miran, will help lower inflation and justify a cut in interest rates.

As might be expected, Stephen Miran, the new Fed governor appointed by Donald Trump in August, is somewhat outside the Fed's consensus. This was evident at his first meeting: he was the only one to vote against the 25bp cut (he would have preferred to double that).

He wants significantly lower interest rates, which his boss has been calling for for months. (It should be noted that Miran has not resigned from his position at the White House, but has only taken unpaid leave). Threats to fire Jerome Powell, attacks on the renovation costs of the Fed headquarters, attempts to fire a governor for mortgage fraud... anything goes when it comes to putting pressure on the Fed chairman.

The US president also posted an image (no doubt generated by ChatGPT) of Jerome Powell packing his boxes over the weekend.

Less demand for housing

Beyond all this posturing, Donald Trump now has a man of his own within the Fed, who will try to push his views and convince his colleagues.

Stephen Miran argues that Donald Trump's reforms improve supply, which tends to reduce inflation. And if inflation is lower, interest rates should be lower.

In particular, he highlights the impact of the new administration's immigration policy. He bases this on a 2003 study by Albert Saiz, an economist at MIT, on the impact of the massive arrival of Cuban refugees in Miami in 1980—the Mariel Exodus. This study showed that an influx equivalent to 1% of a city's population led to an increase of about 1% in rents.

Miran applies this relationship on a national scale (and in the other direction), taking the target of one million evictions per year and relating this not to the US population, but to an estimated 100 million tenants. He therefore concludes that there will be a 1% annual impact on housing prices.

This approach is contested by Albert Saiz himself, who stated in an interview with Reuters: If you do the calculation using the correct figures, you get one divided by 340 million, or about 0.29% per year.

Given that housing accounts for about one-third of the CPI, the impact on inflation is therefore around 0.1 percentage point.

And fewer offers

The impact is therefore fairly minimal, especially since there are also negative effects on the housing supply. Fewer migrants means fewer employees in the construction sector, which ultimately leads to fewer homes being built.

An article published in 2024 by three researchers showed that the mass deportations of undocumented immigrants across the United States between 2008 and 2013 led to an increase in housing prices.

However, the US is already a country where not enough housing is being built (which is also the case in several Western countries such as France and the UK) to absorb the increase in the working population. This has led to rising real estate prices and a housing crisis in many cities.

Before the 2008 financial crisis, the median sale price of a home had reached $257,400 (Q1 2007), according to Census Bureau data. It was $410,800 in Q2 2025, i.e. an increase of 60% in 18 years.