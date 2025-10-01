The United States has just officially entered its 16th budget shutdown since 1981, i.e., since the election of Reagan. Wall Street seems to be feeling the pinch a little after pretending not to care since the beginning of the week. But not excessively so at this stage, because the markets are getting used to everything, especially since ultimatums and power struggles are routine in White House politics.

The United States has officially been operating in degraded mode since midnight in Washington. Republicans and Democrats have failed to reach an agreement, resulting in the forced furlough of 750,000 federal employees and, as a knock-on effect, the closure of certain branches of the administration. So far, the financial markets have reacted little, regardless of asset class. Stocks are coming off three sessions of moderate gains. Bonds are holding steady near their recent positions. The dollar is fluctuating within relatively narrow ranges against the major currencies. Of course, gold is still climbing from one high to another and has been acting as a kind of comprehensive insurance for months, if not since the dawn of time. But this is almost incongruous given everything else that is pushing prices higher.

This morning, after the official announcement of the budget impasse, Wall Street's leading indicators still took a hit: futures fell into the red, deeper than in recent days.

A shutdown is not an exceptional event (it has happened 15 times since 1981), but it is not insignificant either. Some observers are wondering whether the White House will use these forced furloughs to revive the cuts initiated by the DOGE at the very beginning of Donald Trump's term. Experience shows that financial markets eventually come to terms with this, barring any uncontrolled slippage.

So far, the 2025 stock market performance remains very favorable. The usual September pitfall was even easily overcome, as shown by these figures gleaned here and there this morning despite my lack of intellectual acuity:

Stoxx Europe 600: +1.46% in September and 3rd consecutive month of growth,

S&P 500: +3.5% in September and fifth consecutive month of growth,

Japan: +5% in September and sixth consecutive month of growth,

MSCI Emerging Markets: +7% in September and ninth consecutive month of growth, the best bullish streak since 2003 according to my somewhat hazy morning observations.

These figures show that Europe is lagging behind somewhat and that emerging markets are riding high, confirming the trends seen recently. A fairly classic mechanism is at work in emerging markets: the fall in the dollar is benefiting them in several ways (debt, attractiveness, exports, etc.).

I am stating the obvious when I say that the next few days will be volatile due to the disruption caused by the shutdown. This situation is exacerbated by the lull before the third-quarter results, which will begin en masse on Monday, October 13, with US banks and several iconic industrial companies. The closure of certain federal services in the United States may also interfere with the publication of statistics that are important for monetary policy. This will likely be the case for the monthly employment data initially scheduled for Friday. This is likely to upset investors because the deterioration of the labor market has become the Fed's main argument for lowering interest rates, and rate cuts are currently the main argument for a lot of things in finance.

In other news today, and staying with statistics, the White House has canceled the appointment of conservative economist EJ Antoni to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). His appointment was not unanimously supported, even among Republicans, but no justification was given. In India, the central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.5%, as expected. The RBI also lowered its inflation forecast and raised its growth forecast for 2026. Europe is awaiting preliminary EU inflation figures for September, with a consensus of 2.2% year-on-year (2.3% for core inflation) .

In Asia-Pacific this morning, there is clearly little concern about the temporary US budgetary constipation. Tokyo is still a little downbeat, with a decline of 0.8%. A major news agency headlines this morning that Japanese investors “have chosen to take their profits after the recent rally.” This is a sign that no one has any idea why the market is down. Australia is down 0.2%, but other markets are gaining ground. South Korea and Taiwan are up around 1%, and India is up 0.5%. Europe is more hesitant, penalized by the decline in leading indicators in the United States.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's PMI indices, followed by those of France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom; In Switzerland, retail sales and the manufacturing PMI will be released; In the United States, the ADP employment change, construction spending, ISM manufacturing, DOE crude oil inventories, and the manufacturing PMI are expected. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,862.92

: US$3,862.92 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.12

: US$66.12 United States 10 years : 4.15%

: 4.15% BITCOIN: US$114,577

In corporate news:

Frenkel Topping Group to be acquired by Harwood Private Equity for GBP 65.8 million.

to be acquired by Harwood Private Equity for GBP 65.8 million. Kingfisher sees insider Pascal Gil sell 60,000 shares.

sees insider Pascal Gil sell 60,000 shares. Eurasia Mining reports a profit, contrasting with Catenai's increased interim loss.

reports a profit, contrasting with Catenai's increased interim loss. Volkswagen faces legal and internal challenges, including labor law violations and employee dismissals.

faces legal and internal challenges, including labor law violations and employee dismissals. Sabadell board recommends rejecting BBVA's takeover offer and raises 2025 shareholder remuneration target.

board recommends rejecting BBVA's takeover offer and raises 2025 shareholder remuneration target. SG Company reports increased revenue and profitability, with a net profit of EUR 120,000 for H1 2025.

reports increased revenue and profitability, with a net profit of EUR 120,000 for H1 2025. Arcadis NV launches EUR 175 million share buyback and secures a $665 million contract extension for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

launches EUR 175 million share buyback and secures a $665 million contract extension for the Hudson Tunnel Project. Skistar Q4 revenue falls short of estimates, but profits exceed expectations.

Q4 revenue falls short of estimates, but profits exceed expectations. Nike reports unexpected revenue growth, driven by strong wholesale and apparel sales.

reports unexpected revenue growth, driven by strong wholesale and apparel sales. Pfizer agrees to lower drug prices and invest in U.S. manufacturing, boosting shares.

agrees to lower drug prices and invest in U.S. manufacturing, boosting shares. BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners nears a $38 billion acquisition of AES.

nears a $38 billion acquisition of AES. Core Laboratories Inc. expands in Brazil with the acquisition of Solintec.

