letgo : Users Have Listed Almost 25M Cars for Sale Since the App's 2015 Launch

07/30/2019 | 11:50am EDT

 Cars have quickly become one of the secondhand marketplace’s top categories, with up to 1.1M added monthly

letgo, the biggest and fastest growing app to buy and sell locally, announced that its users have listed almost 25M cars for sale since the marketplace’s 2015 launch, mostly in the U.S. The news is a major milestone for the company as it continues to expand its footprint in the secondhand auto market. letgo said users add up to 1.1M more cars every month to what has become one of its most active categories. Buyers and sellers send each other up to 42M messages monthly about cars for sale, and about 2/3 of car listings receive interest from at least one buyer in just the first 24 hours.

letgo users have listed almost 25M cars for sale since the app’s 2015 launch (Graphic: Business Wire)

letgo users have listed almost 25M cars for sale since the app’s 2015 launch (Graphic: Business Wire)

letgo, which passed 100M downloads worldwide last summer, has become one of the top e-commerce destinations in the U.S. and elsewhere by making it extraordinarily simple to buy and sell secondhand in your own neighborhood. Car shoppers, for example, can easily filter searches by a vehicle’s make, model, mileage and many other details. They can also chat instantly with sellers without leaving the app.

A growing number of car dealerships across the U.S. use the company’s letgo PRO platform to seamlessly list - and automatically sync - their inventory and reach tens of millions of consumers who use the marketplace every month. With one tap, shoppers can message or call nearby dealerships about their listings, which are easy to spot thanks to a “letgo PRO” badge.

“Whether they’re selling an SUV or an iPhone, tens of millions of people use letgo for the same reason - because we’ve built a new kind of marketplace with intuitive technology and radical simplicity,” said letgo cofounder Alec Oxenford.

About letgo

letgo is America’s biggest and fastest growing app to buy and sell locally, with over 100M downloads and 400M listings worldwide since launching in 2015. The marketplace is filled with everything from electronics, cars and collectibles to housing, clothing and furniture. With innovative features like letgo Reveal and video listings, the free app makes it easy to list what you don’t need and find great deals nearby on anything you do. Listing something is as simple as taking a photo because letgo’s technology automatically suggests a title, price and category. letgo was founded by Alec Oxenford, Jordi Castello and Enrique Linares. For more information, visit letgo.com and download the app for Android and iOS.


© Business Wire 2019
