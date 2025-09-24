Bitcoin slid below $112K, triggering $1.6B in liquidations. With short-term holders capitulating, the $111.4K realized price is now the key battleground.

Bitcoin price fell on Monday, September 22, slipping below $112,000 after failing to hold the $115,500 level. The 3% decline may not sound dramatic by Bitcoin’s standards, yet it wiped out more than $1.6 billion in positions — an outsized impact magnified by typically thin Sunday-night liquidity.

Derivatives felt the shock immediately. Open interest shed $2 billion in the aftermath, a sign of rapid deleveraging. These flushes, while painful, often purge excess speculation and lay a sturdier base for the next leg of trading. The question is whether this reset sparks a quick rebound or sets the stage for a deeper correction.

Short-term BTC holders capitulate

On-chain data from CryptoQuant points to capitulation among short-term holders (STH). The STH Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) slipped sharply below 1, confirming that many recent buyers are now realizing losses. More than 30,000 BTC—worth $3.39 billion at $113,000—was sent to exchanges at a loss, marking a sizeable capitulation event.

Even whales show signs of stress, albeit on a much smaller scale. New whale cohorts booked $184.6 million in realized losses, while older wallets shed $26.3 million. Even these deep-pocketed players are de-risking, at least in the short run.

Despite the pain, Bitcoin’s price continues to hover near the STH realized price of $111,400, essentially the average on-chain cost basis of short-term holders. This level has repeatedly acted as a line in the sand throughout the bull run. Historically, it serves as support during healthy corrections, but deeper drawdowns often pierce it briefly before stabilizing. Sustained trading below this threshold, however, could mark a shift toward a mid- to long-term bearish structure, conclude CryptoQuant analysts.

More dips ahead?

As on-chain analytics firm Santiment noted in their last market report: “Bitcoin has frustrated traders with a -8.81% price fall since its all-time high of $123.8K back on August 13th. Six weeks later, we are finally beginning to see a crowd reaction to the drop.”

Traders increasingly call for a rebound, which contrarian analysis suggests may not arrive immediately. In crypto, price often runs opposite to crowd expectations: optimism during dips tends to precede further selling, while despair usually marks a bottom.

The derivatives data reinforce this picture. Just before the latest drop, Binance futures recorded the highest short positioning in three months. Yet once prices touched $112,200, traders returned to being mildly long. For a sustainable rebound, Santiment analysts argue that for a meaningful rebound to materialize, shorts need to outpace longs more sustainably, creating the conditions for a squeeze.

Across social media, sentiment has soured since prices broke below $114,000. Fear is rising, though not yet at the extreme levels seen in early April (during tariff headlines) or mid-June (amid Middle East tensions). Those episodes of panic selling gave way to sharp rebounds. Until fear deepens further, the market may remain in a grinding corrective phase.

The bigger picture

On the valuation side, Santiment notes that Bitcoin’s 30-day MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) ratio has dipped back into negative territory. Historically, that has marked more favorable entry points, as buying into peers’ pain has often preceded recoveries.

Accumulation trends back this up. Since August 27, wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC have added 56,372 coins, signaling confidence from mid-tier and whale investors alike. Meanwhile, exchange balances have dropped by more than 31,000 BTC in four weeks, pointing to reduced sell-side liquidity. Beneath the short-term noise, long-term positioning looks resilient.

Zooming out, the pullback looks tame in historical context. Bitcoin has endured far steeper mid-cycle corrections—typically in the 15% to 20% range—before resuming its climb. The current drawdown of 8% from ATH is hardly sufficient to trigger wholesale capitulation.

Cycle timing adds intrigue. Each of the last four bull runs lasted roughly nine months, and in every case, a “bear trap” unfolded around month five or six:

2011: Bear trap in month 6

2013: Bear trap in month 5

2017: Bear trap in month 6

2021: Bear trap in month 6

Today, once again, we are in month six. If the pattern holds, today’s correction may prove to be less a reversal than the market’s ritual purge of weak hands before its final push higher.