A strong operational and market run for the venerable denim brand, whose shares are back trading near their five-year highs.

Levi's baggy jeans are once again winning over younger cohorts, who had been turning their backs on them until now. The brand's H1 revenue rose 11%, while its operating profit increased 7%.

This strong momentum should continue in H2, prompting management to raise its full-year guidance.

Levi's reported H1 net profit that rose 30%, although this was due to a timely currency boost and a lighter tax charge than expected. However, nothing that dents cash generation, which remains very robust, largely thanks to lower inventories.

Levi's returned over $300m to shareholders, with two-thirds via accelerated share repurchases, allowing it to retire a little over 2% of its shares outstanding.

No surprise for MarketScreener analysts, who, in April 2025, bet that, as valuation returned to its floor levels, buybacks, which have traditionally been well-timed at Levi's, would resume at a sustained pace.

Levi's enterprise value is back flirting with $11bn, a multiple largely equivalent to 10x EBITDA. This resilience stands out in a retail and consumer brands sector where blowups keep piling up.

Unlike Nike, perhaps one of the most striking examples of the trend, Levi's has successfully broken through in direct-to-consumer, both via its stores and its online platform. These now account for half of sales and, over the first half, posted 11% growth, versus 5% in the wholesale channel.

Levi's is now moving back towards the highest revenue figure ever posted in its history, in the 1990s, when its famous jeans were a staple in every person's wardrobe.

It is an unqualified success for CEO Michelle Gass, a former Starbucks executive, who was tasked, amongst other things, with expanding the chain internationally, and who was specifically expected to steer the transition from a model that has historically built around wholesalers to one favoring direct sales.

In the market, the stock is back trading near its highs since the pandemic, both in terms of its price and valuation multiples; currently 15x normalized net income, a ceiling that it has repeatedly failed to break through in recent years.

After many years of stagnation in a tough market, confirmation of the recently observed trend would trigger an upside breakout that would cement Levi's reinvention.