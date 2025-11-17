Lexibook has announced a net profit of 1.9 million euros for the first half of its 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a significant 21% decrease. Operating profit also fell by 5% to 2.3 million euros, impacted by a 27% increase in operating expenses.

The company, known for its smart electronic leisure products for children, nevertheless recorded a 23.6% rise in revenue to 30.4 million euros. This growth was driven by a 10% increase in France and a robust 38% surge in Europe excluding France, while the rest of the world saw a more modest 3% uptick.

"As we approach the second half of the year, we remain reasonably confident and are now highly attentive to household consumption and the performance of our licenses," said Aymeric Le Cottier, Chairman of the Management Board.

Looking ahead, Lexibook anticipates either stable or slightly declining sales in 2026-27 due to geopolitical uncertainties, trade tensions--particularly in the United States--and margin pressures related to its commercial relationships, especially with Amazon.