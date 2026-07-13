Lhyfe announces a commercial, industrial and financial agreement

The specialist in renewable hydrogen production for decarbonizing industry and mobility has signed a major partnership with Messer, the world's largest privately owned company specializing in the production and distribution of industrial, medical, electronic and specialty gases.

The agreement provides for Messer to acquire a 30% stake in four of Lhyfe's hydrogen production sites in France and Germany. In parallel, the two partners will sign a 10-year contract covering the supply of renewable hydrogen.



With this transaction, Messer becomes a long-term customer, as well as a leading industrial partner and an investor in the equity of its assets.



For the French company, this long-term partnership strengthens its financial profile thanks to more visible and recurring cash flows.