Lhyfe announces a commercial, industrial and financial agreement
The specialist in renewable hydrogen production for decarbonizing industry and mobility has signed a major partnership with Messer, the world's largest privately owned company specializing in the production and distribution of industrial, medical, electronic and specialty gases.
The agreement provides for Messer to acquire a 30% stake in four of Lhyfe's hydrogen production sites in France and Germany. In parallel, the two partners will sign a 10-year contract covering the supply of renewable hydrogen.
With this transaction, Messer becomes a long-term customer, as well as a leading industrial partner and an investor in the equity of its assets.
For the French company, this long-term partnership strengthens its financial profile thanks to more visible and recurring cash flows.
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty. In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water. Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025.
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