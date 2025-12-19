Lhyfe Plans to Cut Costs by Around 30% Next Year

Lhyfe, a specialist in green hydrogen production, confirmed on Friday its target to double revenue by 2025 and outlined the main pillars of its 2026 strategy, a plan that notably includes cost reductions.



The company, which saw its revenue rise from 1 million to 5 million euros between 2023 and 2024, still aims to double its revenue to around 10 million euros for the current fiscal year.



In a press release, the Nantes-based group explained that next year's strategic program will focus primarily on continuing revenue growth and refocusing on the most advanced industrial projects.



It plans to strengthen its commercial and operational activities to accelerate production across its six existing and under-construction production sites, with a 70% increase in capacity expected by 2026. This will also be supported by its partner sites and a now fully operational logistics network, which has already completed more than 1,000 deliveries to around sixty clients in Europe.



Among its 55 European projects, Lhyfe has identified mobility, industry in the United Kingdom, and refineries in Europe as priorities.



The company also intends to prioritize outsourcing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for its upcoming industrial projects, given the sector's maturity and its own experience in deploying production sites.



"This approach mechanically reduces the capital intensity of the business and illustrates the group's commitment to preserving its financial strength in a complex environment," explained analysts at AllInvest Securities.



Starting in 2026, Lhyfe plans to cut its costs by around 30%.



While the group had previously set an adjusted operating margin (Ebitda) target of around 10% for 2026, coupled with revenue of about 100 million euros, it did not take the opportunity to share any financial forecasts.



On the Paris stock exchange, the share rose by 2.5% following these announcements, but is still down by about 3% since January 1.