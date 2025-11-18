Lhyfe has announced the signing of a multi-year contract with an operator in the hydrogen heavy mobility sector to supply more than 200 tons of hydrogen certified as Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO), the European Union's most stringent standard.

The contract, effective from November 1, 2025, will enable the associated fleet to travel over 2.5 million kilometers while avoiding approximately 1,700 tons of CO 2 emissions.

This new order highlights the growing momentum of hydrogen-powered heavy mobility and comes as the SOLUTRANS trade show opens its doors.

Mathieu Guesné, founder and CEO, stated, "The decarbonization of hydrogen heavy mobility is not an option but a necessity," emphasizing that the company is investing to accelerate the energy transition.