LightOn Adapts Its Open Source Model to the Arabic Language

The French pioneer in generative artificial intelligence for enterprises has reached a new strategic milestone. The scale-up has just demonstrated the flexibility of its document understanding model, LightOnOCR-2, by successfully adapting it to the Arabic language through a fine-tuning methodology.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/12/2026 at 12:17 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This technological and commercial breakthrough is directly aimed at meeting the growing needs of the Middle East, a key region where LightOn is already established among public and private sector players.



The Cursive Challenge: Tackling a Complex Market



Document analysis (OCR) for the Arabic language represents a significant challenge for tech professionals. Between right-to-left script, connected cursive characters, and the scarcity of open datasets compared to Latin languages, companies in the region have faced major bottlenecks in automating the management of their administrative, legal, or heritage archives.



To bypass the lack of commercially available data, LightOn deployed its own internal synthetic data generation pipeline. The French tech firm thus created a custom corpus of 12,000 pages simulating complex real-world conditions, including font variations, scanning artifacts, and resolution degradation. The model retains its 'bbox' variant, allowing for the spatial localization of extracted text within the document.



An Open Source Strategy Serving Business Interests



True to its positioning as a provider of sovereign, transparent AI adapted to sensitive environments, LightOn is leaning into the open ecosystem. The LightOnOCR-2 model, which boasts a solid score of 83.2% on the OlmOCR-Bench reference benchmark, is released as open source under the Apache 2.0 license. The group has made all of its guides available on the Hugging Face platform to allow the global community to replicate the experiment.



However, for LightOn, open source also serves as a powerful commercial acquisition lever. This high-performance model, which has already surpassed 3m downloads, serves as a technological showcase for its flagship product: LightOn Console.