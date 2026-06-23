LightOn confirms full subscription of its €4m bond financing

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 12:10 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

LightOn announced the subscription of the remaining balance of its bond financing unveiled in April, representing €0.9m in nominal value.



This final tranche was subscribed by the same investors as in the initial transaction led by Vester Finance. Total financing therefore reaches €4m in nominal value, for an aggregate subscription price of €3.7m.



The company, which specializes in generative artificial intelligence for businesses and public administrations, said the transaction allows it to confirm a cash runway through the end of 2027.



"This subscription comes at a time of strong market momentum for sovereign solutions like those offered by LightOn," said Igor Carron, the group's co-founder and chief executive. He also pointed to an increase in inbound inquiries from public and private players, enabling the company to anticipate growth in its business over the coming quarters and a target of returning to profitability by the end of 2026.



LightOn said it is continuing its efforts to control costs and optimize the allocation of resources, while also continuing to seek public and private funding. The company nonetheless noted that its cash runway could be affected by changes in its revenue, cost, or financing assumptions.