LightOn shares surged sharply on Wednesday on the Paris stock exchange after the company announced last night that it had successfully run its "Paradigm" AI platform using just two next-generation Nvidia processors--a breakthrough demonstrating that advanced AI capable of search, analysis, and reasoning on business data no longer requires a large data center.

Thanks to the "Blackwell" architecture, which offers improved capacity and memory management, LightOn managed to operate its tools on smaller, more affordable machines equipped with RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition cards. This advancement means that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now benefit from "sovereign AI" installed directly on their premises and servers, without needing to send their data to the cloud.

The "Paradigm" platform developed by the group enables intelligent search, multimodal understanding (text, images, etc.), and fully on-site operational reasoning--crucial for sectors where data privacy is paramount.

LightOn says it is currently working with partners to offer pre-configured servers in various sizes--compact units that can be installed in factories, hospitals, or sensitive sites--with the goal of democratizing private AI by making it simpler, more accessible, and tailored to where data is produced.

"According to our estimates, this enables the deployment of Paradigm on servers equipped with less than EUR20,000 worth of graphics cards--almost fifteen times less than a standard HGX AI server (8 more powerful GPUs)," analysts at Portzamparc noted this morning.

"This announcement opens up prospects for deploying Paradigm at the edge or for SMEs wishing to control their infrastructure, significantly lowering the entry threshold," the research firm added.

Following these announcements, LightOn shares rose by 3% on Wednesday in Paris, although the stock remains down 59% since the start of the year.