LightOn has announced a multi-year agreement with Oreus, enabling the latter to integrate and distribute a generative AI offering based on LightOn's technology. Through this partnership, Oreus will provide its clients with a "sovereign, secure, and high-performance" AI solution.

As part of the collaboration, Oreus will provide LightOn with next-generation GPU infrastructure, hosted at its Eybens data center in Isère. This facility ensures 100% French hosting, optimized latency, and a reduced carbon footprint.

Oreus will distribute white-label licenses of Paradigm, LightOn's enterprise generative AI solution, which is "recognized for its GDPR compliance and adaptability to complex business needs."

For its part, LightOn will leverage the power of Oreus's sovereign GPUs for its R&D and production, while ensuring the integration of its solutions and providing support to client companies.