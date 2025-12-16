LightOn punished after lowering forecasts

LightOn drops 6% after the generative AI company announced that it will not be able to meet its ARR (annual recurring revenue) target for 2025 and now anticipates ARR of around €2 million for the fiscal year.



"Despite efforts to provide customers with their trusted infrastructure and growing interest in the Enterprise Search & Reason solution, delays in customer projects due to a lack of hardware are leading to delays in contract signings," it explains.



These delays also mean that the transition to profitability is now expected at the end of 2026, which will not allow LightOn to achieve positive EBITDA and free cash flow in 2026, as it had forecast at the time of its IPO at the end of 2024.